While Supergirl may not be perfect, one scene from it is landing heavily with scores of DC fans. DC Studios delivered its second theatrical movie this summer with Supergirl, following up on the story first established in 2025's Superman. Unfortunately, Milly Alcock's first solo effort in the DCU did not live up to expectations financially or critically, but that does not mean the movie had nothing to show for what it brought to the new DC Universe.

One of Supergirl's best and most important moments came about one hour and six minutes into the movie, when Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El first landed on Earth. This moment came shortly after her father, David Krumholtz's Zor-El (brother of Superman's father, Bradley Cooper's Jor-El), sent her to Earth in a capsule amid the collapse of Krypton and Argo City.

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In this flashback scene that runs for just under two minutes, Kara crash-lands on Earth in her pod alongside Krypto the Super-Dog, before David Corenswet's Superman opens the capsule and finds them inside. From here, he tries to welcome Kara to Earth but quickly realizes there is a language barrier: she speaks only Kryptonian, and he speaks only English.

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Even with the language barrier in the way, Clark Kent does his best to welcome his cousin to a planet he now calls home, all while Krytpo barks angrily at him from Kara's arms. While Clark realizes she cannot understand anything he is saying, he tries to tell her that she will grow to love Earth and find her place in this world someday. He then explains that her superpowers should kick in at any time before the scene cuts to Kara living in her apartment in Metropolis.

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While Supergirl did not land well overall with fans, this scene stood out as one of the movie's best moments. More than anything else, it helped show Clark Kent's humanity in meeting not only somebody new but somebody from his home planet who needed his help after being blasted to the other end of the universe. Even considering they are family by blood, Corenswet perfectly shows Clark Kent's compassion and empathy for Kara in this situation, doing anything in his power to make sure she has as easy of an adjustment period as possible.

How Supergirl Could Be Better Utilized in Man of Tomorrow

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Looking forward, Milly Alcock is already confirmed to make her third appearance in the DCU, joining the cast of Man of Tomorrow alongside Corenswet in 2027. Here, she will be featured alongside David Corenswet’s Clark Kent, Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, and a host of other heroes going up against the ultra-powerful Brainiac (played by Lars Eidinger).

This movie should give Alcock her most screen time yet with Corenswet, allowing their relationship to flourish more fully in their third appearance alongside each other. This could give the franchise a chance to further emphasize both their differences as heroes and Kara's evolution in her own right, as she learns how he operates and Clark takes some inspiration from her work as well.

In battle, the two will be a difficult duo for Brainiac to handle physically, especially as they team up with Lex Luthor in his new battle armor and other heroes like Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, and Aaron Pierre's John Stewart. Supergirl will also have to work out for herself whether anchoring herself on Earth is a good decision after years of traveling the galaxy, especially as she learns to open up to other people more.