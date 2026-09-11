DC Studios Officially Releases David Corenswet’s Superman Return Scenes

DC Studios brought David Corenswet's Superman back with its latest release. After Creature Commandos' debut in late 2024, the new DCU kicked off in Summer 2025 with the release of James Gunn's Superman, which brought Corenswet's take on the Last Son of Krypton to the big screen for the first time. As the cinematic universe expands, Corenswet keeps racking up credits in the biggest role of his career.

On September 10, DC Studios officially gave Supergirl its streaming debut on HBO Max, following its theatrical release on June 26. Alongside leading star Milly Alcock, David Corenswet returned for a few scenes as Superman in this movie, giving him his second live-action appearance in the greater DC Universe. While he did not play a major role in the movie, he had a fair amount of screen time, including some deep moments with the movie's leading heroine.

Every Supergirl Scene Featuring David Corenswet's Superman

Superman's Voice Message to Kara

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Supergirl's opening moments give David Corenswet's Superman his first screentime in the movie, as he appears in a video message on Kara Zor-El's answering machine.

He checks in with his cousin to wish her a happy birthday, expecting her to be partying her tail off. Keeping his message short, he asks her when she thinks she will return to Earth, telling her he misses her as the opening credits roll.

Superman’s Call With Kara

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A few minutes later, Clark manages to catch Kara on a video call as she brushes her teeth after an exhausting night.

He again asks her when she anticipates returning to Earth before trying to convince her that she is never going to find her stride in Metropolis if she stays off-planet for so long. Worried that she might never find a home, he gets cut off when Eve Ridley's Ruthye comes to Kara's door.

Flashback Scene of Kara & Kal Meeting

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Almost an hour after Clark and Kara's call, Supergirl moves into a flashback scene, which shows Kara's Kryptonian pod crash-landing on Earth.

Superman then opens the pod and finds his cousin, learning she speaks only Kryptonian. He tries to communicate with her as she discovers her new home. After explaining how great Earth can be, he shares that her new powers should kick in any minute, as the changes affect Kara quickly and turn her into the metahuman she is known to be.

Flashback to Supersuit Reveal

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As Kara is fighting for her life on the planet Barenton due to its green sun, fans get another flashback to Corenswet's Superman.

Struggling to survive, she thinks back to the moment that Clark Kent gives her her Kryptonian supersuit, complete with the same "S" logo that is on his. Admitting it looks a bit colorful, he also tells her how it can be a symbol for good, long before she dons it for the first time.

Final Scene in Kara's Apartment

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The final scene of Supergirl delivers the long-awaited reunion between the Kryptonian cousins.

As Kara walks through the door to her apartment, Clark slips in through the window before both of them sit down and reflect on everything that happened in the main plot. Kara tells Clark that she plans to stay on Earth for a longer period, making him smile before he has to get Krypto the Super-dog out of the chocolate.

Set-up for Man of Tomorrow

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While Supergirl does not have a mid- or post-credits scene, Superman and Supergirl's final moment sets the stage for a bright future in the DCU.



The two are set to reunite in 2027's Man of Tomorrow, which will feature a host of other superheroes alongside the Kryptonians. While Supergirl's specific role is unknown, she will be a powerful ally to Superman as he teams up reluctantly with Lex Luthor in the upcoming battle against the all-powerful Brainiac.