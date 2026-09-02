Confirmed: DC Will Reunite Milly Alcock's Supergirl With 4 Major DCU Heroes In Her Next Movie

DC Studios will officially reunite Milly Alcock's Supergirl with four major DCU heroes in her next big-screen appearance. The DCU's Kara Zor-el made her debut at the tail-end of 2025's Superman, showing up on Earth to reunite with Krypto and set up her next adventure. Aside from introducing Milly Alcock's version of Supergirl to the public, her appearance made it clear that she is not the same kind of hero as David Corenswet's Man of Steel. 2026's Supergirl further fleshed out Kara, leaning into her grief and cynicism while expanding her backstory centered on what happened to her after Krypton's destruction. The movie ended with Kara choosing to stay on Earth after a quiet conversation with Clark in Metropolis.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is confirmed to appear in 2027's Man of Tomorrow. Set to release on July 9, 2027, James Gunn's Superman sequel will explore more of Kara's decision to stop running by making Earth her primary home and Clark her rock amid the chaos. Brainiac's arrival lays the groundwork for a much-anticipated reunion between Kara and four other major DCU heroes, setting the stage for exciting character interactions that would enrich Man of Tomorrow's pre-Justice League story.

On-screen, Kara has only interacted with Superman, mainly through her introduction scene at the end of the David Corenswet-led movie, the retelling of her arrival on Earth in Supergirl, via space-based Zoom calls, and the Supergirl ending inside Clark's apartment.

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The DCU established that Supergirl and Superman have friction, and this dynamic is expected to be pushed even further to the forefront in Man of Tomorrow as chaos ensues with Brainiac's arrival. Superman and Lex Luthor's uneasy alliance clearly won't sit well with Kara as well, and this could lead to even more arguments between the two cousins.

Clark would likely want to protect Kara or manage her during the conflict, likely allowing Kara to push back when his optimism feels naive. Given that Kara already crossed a line by killing Krem in Supergirl, it's possible that she would suggest killing Brainiac to end the threat before it ends them, while Superman would want to do the opposite by containing him instead.

Supergirl and Superman's dynamic in Man of Tomorrow (aside from Clark and Lois, and Superman and Lex's) is expected to be one of the emotional anchors of the sequel, and it will be interesting to see how the pair navigate their differences while still powering through one goal of saving Earth from an invasion.

While Kara has only interacted with Superman on-screen, Peacemaker Season 1's official "Previously On" DCU-fied recap in Season 2 showed Supergirl standing alongside Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, Mr. Terrific, and Superman, implying that she personally knows the Justice Gang and has been active on Earth for quite some time to gain familiarity with these heroes.

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With Milly Alcock's Kara back full-time on Earth after planet-hopping across the cosmos, she is primed to reunite with the Justice Gang while also meeting new DCU heroes in Man of Tomorrow.

Supergirl's interaction with another strong female hero, Isabel Merced's Hawkgirl, will be interesting to see on-screen, given that they are both characters who carry trauma and short tempers. Given that Hawkgirl is also an alien, they could have been friends well before Kara set off on her space adventure.

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Hawkgirl's bluntness and no-nonsense attitude could be where their bond has been forged, as Supergirl also carries that same bravado, meaning their shared bluntness could make them click faster than Kara does ever with Clark. If Supergirl decides to eliminate Brainiac by any means necessary, then Hawkgirl would likely be the first one on board with the idea.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, the self-proclaimed leader of the Justice Gang, is expected to have a tension-filled interaction with Supergirl in Man of Tomorrow (and not on the good kind). Guy is portrayed as loud, obnoxious, and someone who wants to take credit and the spotlight for himself. While Kara Zor-el does not care about any of that, Guy could get into Kara's nerves, which could lead to an instant clash during the hero's team huddle.

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There is no question that Guy Gardner and Supergirl can share a battlefield, but the real concern is whether Supergirl takes orders from Guy. Still, both of them are poised to show up when it counts, giving everything they've got against Brainiac and his invaders.

Mister Terrific is the Justice Gang member who will most likely treat Kara as an adult and with respect, mirroring the bond he forged with Clark. Superman established that Terrific means business when it matters most, and he could easily work with Kara to find the best possible solution to their Brainiac problem.

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Mister Terrific solves problems by mapping out the best winning strategy possible, while Supergirl does her thing by executing the plan through unleashing her Kryptonian powers. This coordinated attack between the pair, combined with the team effort from the rest of the heroes, could lay the groundwork for a real problem for Brainiac to deal with.

How Supergirl Will Interact With Other Justice League Members In Man of Tomorrow

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Man of Tomorrow is filled with familiar Justice League heroes, including Superman, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Supergirl. That lineup is already growing with the inclusion of Blue Beetle, John Stewart, Maxima, and a reluctant Lex Luthor trying to be a hero.

Supergirl's reckless attitude of punching first before knowing the plan would not fit well with Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, a former military officer-turned-Green Lantern who follows the rules. If Supergirl goes out of line, Stewart is expected to be at the front lines trying to calm her down. While this could lead to an instant clash, it's possible that mutual respect between the two heroes could prevail heading into the fight against Brainiac.

Xolo Maridueña's return as Blue Beetle in Man of Tomorrow will offer plenty of opportunities for heroic interactions. Seeing a newcomer like Blue Beetle join the fight could kick-start Supergirl's protective nature, similar to how she took care of Eve Ridley's Ruthye in her solo movie.

It is a different story altogether for Lex and Maxima. While Clark would enter into a truce with Lex to stop Brainiac, Kara would see through Lex's manipulation and lies, leading to a tenser partnership (knowing full well how Lex hates Kryptonians and aliens in general). As for Maxima, the arrival of another alpha female wouldn't sit well with Kara, and trading blows could be her solution to determine which one reigns supreme.