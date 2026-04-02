Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow: Hawkgirl Actress Isabela Merced Shares New Video Ahead of Filming

Isabela Merced is suiting up her wings once again, as the actress has shared a new workout video ahead of her confirmed return as Hawkgirl in Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow. The highly anticipated sequel, once again helmed by James Gunn, is set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027, and will feature David Corenswet's Superman joining forces with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac (Lars Eidinger). Merced's return marks her third appearance in the DCU, following her debut in Superman and a role in Peacemaker Season 2.

Merced took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself flexing and showing off a toned back, captioned "I love my trainer," who appears to be the one behind the camera.

Rocking athletic clothing, a short haircut, and weightlifting gloves, the Hawkgirl actress looks every bit ready to mean business in Man of Tomorrow.

Isabela Merced

This moment has been a long time coming, as Merced first teased her involvement in the sequel back in September 2025, when she reposted Gunn's initial announcement on Instagram with the simple but telling caption, "See you there."

Isabela Merced

Now, with her return officially confirmed, it appears she has been putting in the work to match the energy of that promise.

Isabela Merced

With production on Man of Tomorrow rumored to kick off in Atlanta, GA, around April 17, Merced, along with the rest of the returning cast, appears to be right on schedule getting back into superhero shape, nearly two years after starting to film Superman.

DC Studios

Merced won't be the only metahuman returning for Man of Tomorrow, as Aaron Pierre has also been confirmed to reprise his role as John Stewart/Green Lantern from HBO's upcoming Lanterns series. This will mark Pierre's second DCU appearance, making it obvious that Lanterns will serve as his origin story before he arrives at full strength in the Superman sequel.

For Hawkgirl fans, his inclusion carries some particularly exciting implications. Merced has been vocal about her desire to explore the iconic Hawkgirl and John Stewart romance from the beloved Justice League animated series, saying, "I love the idea," back in July 2025, and drawing a parallel between their alien-meets-human dynamic and the classic love story of Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Superman.

With both characters now confirmed for Man of Tomorrow, Gunn has all the pieces in place to plant the seeds of one of DC's best romances on the big screen.

Hawkgirl's Expanded Role in Man of Tomorrow

With several of Hawkgirl's Justice Gang teammates yet to be confirmed for the sequel, Merced's Kendra Saunders looks like she'll have an elevated role in Man of Tomorrow.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho remain unconfirmed for the 2027 release. Gunn himself has described the sequel as more of an ensemble effort with less focus on Clark, a shift that could naturally push Hawkgirl toward the center of the story.

Much of that story may stem from the weight of her most defining moment in the first film: the execution of President Ghurkos. Her blunt declaration of "I'm not Superman" before dropping the dictator set her apart as a warrior unconstrained by Clark's moral code, and that divide will likely fuel tension between the two in Man of Tomorrow.

Beyond the political fallout, the arrival of Brainiac could unlock a deeper layer of Kendra's identity, an alien collector of worlds, maybe triggering her repressed memories of Thanagar and past lives.

Meanwhile, with John Stewart stepping in, Hawkgirl could serve as the connective thread between the corporate-sponsored Justice Gang of the first film and whatever larger team (Justice League) Superman is assembling next.