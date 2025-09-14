Superman 2: 6 Questions We Need Answered in 'Man of Tomorrow'

DC Studios' Superman left many questions to answer in its upcoming semi-sequel, Man of Tomorrow. The new movie is slated for release on July 9, 2027, sending fans into an absolute frenzy of theories and speculation.

While writer, director, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn insists that the new movie will not be Superman 2 per se, he also revealed that it will include many of the characters introduced in the Man of Steel's most recent cinematic adventure (read about which cast members are confirmed or rumored to return). The inclusion of these characters will allow Gunn to resolve at least some of the mysteries that Superman left unsolved. Some of these lingering questions probably won't even occur to casual viewers. But answering them will make Man of Tomorrow a far more exciting and satisfying narrative.

6 Questions We Need Answered in Man of Tomorrow

What Happened to the Engineer, & What Else Was She Able to Download From the Fortress of Solitude?

DC Studios

In Superman, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and his henchmen, Ultraman (David Corenswet, who also plays the title character) and the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), infiltrate Kal-El's Fortress of Solitude in search of intel they can use against the Last Son of Krypton.

The Engineer, who can use her nanite-infused blood to transform into "anything she can imagine," plugs herself into the Fortress's computer. Most consequentially, she downloads a video message from Superman's Kryptonian birth parents, Jor-El (Bradley Cooper) and Lara Lor-Van (Angela Sarafyan), in which they instruct their son to take over Earth (which could secretly set up a massive DC villain for the sequel).

It stands to reason, however, that she could also obtain other information from that computer. What else might the Engineer have downloaded from this Kryptonian technology? Some interpretations of the iconic villain Braniac present the alien antagonist as Krypton's artificial intelligence; is it possible that this is how the character will enter the DCU?

It's worth noting that while Superman ends with Lex Luthor hauled off in handcuffs and Ultraman sucked into a black hole, after the Engineer is rendered unconscious during the movie's climactic concluding battle, we never see her again. Perhaps the Engineer is still at large and ready to use more of Superman's Kryptonian tech against him.

Did Ultraman Survive the Black Hole? Will He Return as Bizarro?

DC Studios

Speaking of Ultraman: did the misbegotten Superman clone survive the aforementioned black hole? One popular theory among fans is that the black hole could lead to Bizarro World, where everything is the polar opposite of how it is on Earth (in fact, Bizarro World is also known as "Htrae," which is "Earth" spelled backwards).

This theory seems entirely credible, given that Ultraman is already, like Bizarro, a less-intelligent Superman doppelganger. The speculation is bolstered by the fact that Bizarro World is a cube, not a sphere, and that the anti-proton river, which flows into the black hole, is full of (you guessed it!) cubes.

Did Supergirl Know About Jor-El & Lara Lor-Van’s True Intentions for Superman?

DC Studios

One of the biggest plot twists in Superman is the revelation that Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van sent their son to Earth so that he could take it over. They even encourage him to take many wives to ensure the survival of Kryptonian DNA.

Meanwhile, Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), shows up for a quick cameo near the film's conclusion, teeing up her Supergirl solo movie (currently scheduled for release on June 26, 2026). Unlike Superman, who was sent to Earth when he was still a baby, Supergirl was already grown when Krypton was destroyed; she only appears younger than Superman due to time dilation experienced while traveling through space.

This being the case, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that Supergirl was fully aware of her aunt and uncle's true intentions for Kal-El. Did Supergirl know that Superman was intended to be a conqueror? If so, why did she keep that information to herself?

What Consequences Will Hawkgirl Face for Murdering the Leader of a Sovereign State?

DC Studios

Near the end of Superman, the Justice Gang—Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Rex Mason/Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan)—swoop in to help the people of Jarhanpur fend off the invading army of its neighboring country, Boravia. As part of this action, Hawkgirl abducts the Boravian president, Vasil Ghurkos (Zlatko Burić), whisks him high into the sky, and drops him to his death.

Although Ghurkos is shown to be a dictator, viewers also learn that Boravia is technically an ally of the United States. Superman comes under fire for stopping their initial attempt to annex Jarhanpur. Given this, it would be only logical for Hawkgirl to face consequences for the murder of a sovereign foreign dignitary, if not from the U.S. government, then from Superman, who is decidedly against homicide.

One might even go so far as to deduce that such consequences could prove a significant impediment to Hawkgirl's potential romance with another Green Lantern, John Stewart.

Why Is Maxwell Lord Funding the Justice Gang?

DC Studios

Another thing that's never made clear in Superman is why Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn, James' brother) is funding the Justice Gang (this question remains unanswered by Lord's appearance on Season 2 of Peacemaker, where he's seen interviewing potential new additions to his team). Is the billionaire CEO of LordTech simply acting out of altruism, or does he have an ulterior motive for keeping metahumans in his proverbial pocket?

We may be able to find answers in the source material. Lord first appeared in 1987's Justice League (Volume 1) #1 by Keith Giffen, J. M. DeMatteis, and Kevin Maguire. In that storyline, he is acting under the influence of an alien computer, Kilg%re. Kilg%re helped Lord to become rich and powerful before compelling him to establish the Justice League International (of which Guy Gardner was a major component) as part of a larger scheme to take over the world. But Lord sometimes demonstrated a conscience and freed himself from Kilg%re's control.

James Gunn is a self-professed fan of the Giffen/DeMatteis/Maguire Justice League run. This makes it more likely that the DCU will follow this template for Lord and especially plausible given that in Superman, the Justice Gang initially seems more interested in garnering positive publicity than helping people.

What’s the Deal With Stagg Industries, Simon Stagg, & Metamorpho?

DC Studios

Superman didn't tell us much about Metamorpho, the Element Man, outside his basic power set, and that he's the father of a (quite strange-looking) baby boy named Joey. But it did leave some breadcrumbs in the form of a brief appearance by Sapphire Stagg (Louisa Krause), seen watching the news with Metamorpho and Baby Joey, and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it logo for Stagg Industries.

Comic fans know that Stagg Industries is owned by Sapphire's father, Simon Stagg. The character, who previously played a minor role in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, is responsible for Metamorpho's creation. Before becoming a superhero, Rex Mason was an adventurer/mercenary who secretly dated Sapphire. In retaliation for the affair, Stagg sends Rex to Egypt for a meteor, the Orb of Ra. It is the energy from the orb that turns Rex into Metamorpho.

While Simon Stagg has yet to be cast in the DCU, it is undoubtedly only a matter of time until he shows up, and his antagonistic relationship with Metamorpho is guaranteed to provide viewers with some juicy conflicts.