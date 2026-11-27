Marvel Studios revealed a brand-new Avengers: Doomsday promo that sneakily confirmed the name of Doctor Doom's late child (and he's an original character). Part of the mystery surrounding Doctor Doom's arrival in the MCU is his tragic backstory, and this has been one of the anchors of Doomsday's promotional push. Marvel Studios has leaned into the villain's emotional damage rather than simply his power or regal presence, with the Russo Brothers describing Robert Downey Jr.'s version of Doom as "ambition and fear woven together." The MCU appears to preserve key hallmarks of Doom's origin story for Doomsday, most notably the trauma that defined him and the motivation behind his evil plans for the Multiverse in the upcoming crossover event.

Marketing for Avengers: Doomsday has repeatedly circled Doom's wound without fully exposing it, as evidenced by Sue Storm's reflection of how broken he truly was and visuals of him mourning the loss of his wife and child. In a previous interview in early November 2026, Avengers: Doomsday co-director Joe Russo revealed that Victor von Doom is "a father who's a victim of trauma" and who had "lost a child," leading to speculation on the identity of his child, which could trace back to several candidates from Marvel Comics. And now, Doom's carefully cultivated sense of grief and mystery has been given a name.

A brand-new Avengers: Doomsday teaser placed Steve Rogers in Latveria at a circular memorial structure bearing an inscription for Doom's son: "Beloved Son Malachi Von Doom." In the 30-second promo, Steve is seen interacting with the site, summoning Mjolnir and channeling its power, seemingly trying to destroy it to get inside Doom's headquarters.

Marvel Studios

It remains to be seen why Steve is trying to break down the memorial, but it's possible that the monument itself is the secret entrance to Castle Doom.

Marvel Studios

Regardless of what lies beneath the stone, having Steve, who is a father himself in Avengers: Doomsday, directly confront the resting place of Doom's child sets the stage for a high-stakes, personal collision between him and the Latverian ruler.

Marvel Studios

Malachi's death before Avengers: Doomsday recontextualizes the post-credits scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in which Doom is seen kneeling before Reed Richards and Sue Storm's son, Franklin. Reed and Sue's son represents the exact miracle Victor could not achieve for Malachi.

Doom's interest in Franklin isn't arbitrary. As a grieving father, Victor likely views Franklin's cosmic power as the ultimate key to bringing Malachi and his wife back, fulfilling his twisted long-game plan to reunite his family. Whatever the case, it is clear that Doom is too far gone.

Watch the official promo for Avengers: Doomsday below:

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters in the United States on Friday, December 18.

Who Is Malachi von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday? Here's Why He Is Important

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Unlike most major figures in the MCU, Malachi Von Doom has no direct counterpart in Marvel Comics (read more about Doctor Doom's seven children from the comics here). Across Earth-616 and various alternate timelines, Victor von Doom has had several biological, adopted, and alternate-universe children, including his adopted Latverian heir, Kristoff Vernand; his magical daughter, Caroline le Fay; and alternate-reality offspring such as Qadira. However, none of them share the name Malachi, and the film treats him as a new creation, much like Steve's own son James in this story, to give Doom a deeply personal trauma.

Creating a new character tied to Doom serves as an advantage for Avengers: Doomsday and the MCU in general, as it gives the filmmakers total creative freedom to shape Victor's Earth-828 tragedy without being constrained by dense comic-book continuity surrounding characters like Kristoff Vernard or Doom's traditional backstory of rescuing his mother, Cynthia von Doom, from Mephisto. Despite that major change, Malachi's role in the MCU still has the same narrative DNA as those comic book heirs, specifically Kristoff, whom Victor raised as his prized successor.

Losing Malachi, along with his wife, appears to be the exact breaking point that shattered Victor's humanity, driving him toward his sinister plans for the Multiverse and setting him on a collision course with the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and the Avengers.

The promo also revealed that Malachi's physical resting place will become an active battleground, showcasing the personal clash between Doctor Doom and the combined alliance of Steve Rogers and Thor. Placing it at the heart of the heroes' assault on Latveria means that Doom will do everything in his power to protect it, which is bad news for the heroes involved.