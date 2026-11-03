Avengers: Doomsday Merch Poster Reveals New Looks at Sentry & Ghost (Photos)

Avengers: Doomsday's official merchandise unveiled fresh looks at Lewis Pullman's Sentry and Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost ahead of their respective returns in the crossover. The ending of 2025's Thunderbolts* completely changed everything for the MCU after it turned a group of misfits and former villains into the New Avengers heading into the events of Avengers: Doomsday. While the film's promotional push heavily featured the likes of Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and Red Guardian, other members like Bob (aka Sentry) and Ghost have received the short end of the stick, mostly being absent from marketing. This is an odd choice, considering that Sentry is a standout MCU powerhouse while Ghost brings unique stealth capabilities that could be crucial to destabilizing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. However, a recent promotional push slightly altered the direction for these two New Avengers members.

Iron Studios' MiniCo line artist Marcio Hum (via Instagram) created a new thematic poster for the Avengers: Doomsday MiniCo figures, including stylized looks at Sentry and Ghost.

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Given that neither MCU character has been confirmed to have a MiniCo figure, the pair's inclusion is particularly interesting. As Hum clarified in the comments. these designs are based on previously released trailers, promos, and revealed characters rather than on new official looks from Marvel Studios.

marciohum: "@tavernamarvel about the movie itself. But I made the art based on what we already have of trailers and such, and characters revealed."

Instagram

The official promotional art showed Sentry wearing his MCU costume seen in Thunderbolts* and Ghost's upgraded gear from the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene. It's worth noting that the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene is a sequence pulled from Avengers: Doomsday, meaning the New Avengers team's appearances mark the first clear look at these characters' major redesigns in the film.

Ghost's major redesign in Avengers: Doomsday featured an all-black aesthetic that matches the rest of the team members. She wore a leather stealth suit with armor plating, a New Avengers logo on the shoulder, and illuminating lights that highlighted the suit's technological elements and conveyed her controlled phasing abilities.

Marvel Studios

While Ghost is not part of the bulk of the Avengers: Doomsday marketing push, the movie's official trailer, specifically at the 1:09 mark, confirmed that Ghost is actively participating in preparations for the looming Multiversal clash.

The footage revealed that Ghost is part of the Avengers contingent, alongside Sue Storm and Ben Grimm, as they travel to Wakanda to forge an alliance with Shuri, M'Baku, and later Namor (who also received a major redesign in Doomsday).

Marvel Studios

Meanwhile, Sentry's classic MCU design is prominently featured in the latest Avengers: Doomsday poster, depicting Sentry's familiar yellow-and-blue suit from Thunderbolts*, but with one difference.

Marvel Studios

An Avengers: Doomsday LEGO set featured Sentry in his original look, but with reddish-brown hair instead of the blonde look first seen in his MCU debut. This slight redesign might have story implications, with some claiming that Bob has already found a way to control his Sentry persona to prevent the Void from leaking and taking over.

Marvel

These partial visual updates on two of the New Avengers' less-marketed members in Avengers: Doomsday are exciting because they offer fans a glimpse of how Sentry and Ghost fit into the larger MCU ensemble.

Why Sentry & Ghost Are Still Important In Avengers: Doomsday's Story

Despite being sidelined in most of the marketing, Sentry and Ghost's inclusion still reinforces the idea that they are important as the heroes head into the incursion-heavy clash they will face in the film. This pair of anti-heroes bring unique power and utility that pure strength can't easily replicate.

As one of the strongest beings introduced in the current MCU, Sentry displayed limitless strength, flight, and durability, but with a major catch due to the constant risk of his destructive alter ego, the Void. That duality makes Bob both a potential trump card against Doctor Doom and a massive wildcard. It's possible that Doom could target Bob's fragile psyche and weaponize the Void to turn him against the combined might of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

The fact that the New Avengers already know his limits and dangers firsthand could be seen as an advantage, and Yelena's emotional pull to Bob could be the team's last resort if Doom decides to flip Sentry into the Void.

Meanwhile, Ghost's value lies more in tactics than in raw power. The former Ant-Man villain's molecular phasing and ability to become intangible allow her to infiltrate secure locations, bypass defenses in Doom's lair, and operate strategically against a dangerous threat like Victor von Doom.

All in all, Sentry and Ghost fill gaps in raw power scale and specialized capabilities that other heroes couldn't supply. Hopefully, both of them survives to live to fight another day in Doom's proposed Battleworld setup.