Marvel Studios did everything in its power to keep the Sentry reveal in Thunderbolts* under wraps. Lewis Pullman appeared in trailers, but only in civilian clothes, keeping the supersuit hidden in the closet until the movie hit theaters. Eventually, the Sentry cat was out of the bag and wreaked havoc with the help of his alter ego, the Void. Avengers: Doomsday appears to have forgotten that because it's putting Sentry on the back burner after his forced retirement. At least a new piece of merchandise seems to confirm that he'll fight at least one other character in the highly anticipated movie.

Cosbaby

With just a few weeks before Doomsday's release, all of its promotional partners are getting their products in under their wire. Cosbaby, in collaboration with Hot Toys, recently revealed its second wave of Doomsday Bobble-Heads. Bob Reynolds is represented, donning his stunning Sentry costume from the third act of Thunderbolts*.

Cosbaby

But Sentry's attire isn't the headline. In one of the images posted on Cosbaby's Instagram account, Lewis Pullman's character is facing off against his teammate, John Walker, aka US Agent.

Cosbaby

While it could be that the company just put two characters with a lot of history together for a quick picture, the rest of the slideshow doesn't support that theory. Doom and Shang-Chi clash in another image that positions them similarly to Sentry and US Agent. Yelena and Mystique are in the same boat, as their figures battle while the mutant steals the New Avenger's appearance.

Marvel Studios

Perhaps Cosbaby is throwing things back to the event of Thunderbolts*, when Sentry faced off against his friends, including Walker. The former Captain America's shield ended up bent after its run-in with Sentry, and it's stayed that way ever since because Bob can't tap into his powers to fix it.

However, there's another possibility, one that's been gaining steam over the last few weeks as Marvel Studios works to build up the hype around its latest big bad, Doctor Doom. Sentry may very well be on the villain's radar. And if he can flip him to his side, the MCU's heroes are in for a rough time when they return to the big screen.

Sentry Could Be Another Member of Doctor Doom's Evil Team

Marvel Studios

People didn't need an excuse to watch Avengers: Endgame again, but Marvel Studios gave them one with the release of Avengers: Endgame Encore. The cherry on top of the theatrical experience was a few additional scenes that connected to Avengers: Doomsday. The first showed Loki visiting Steve Rogers at Peggy Carter's home, and the final focused on the TVA reacting to the collapse of the multiverse. Neither had the impact of the middle one, though.

Following the unfortunate events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Bruce Banner locked himself away in a government facility to experiment on himself and fix his Hulk problem. Doctor Doom found him there in Encore's post-credits scene and whisked him away to parts unknown. The Russo brothers confirmed after the scene came out that Doom wasn't done recruiting, and they kept their word.

The Disney+ series VisionQuest featured its own post-credits scene that once again put the spotlight on Doom. After Mount Wundagore collapsed on Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Robert Downey Jr.'s villain moved the rubble and promised to steal her power.

There's no doubt about it: Doom is putting together a team of remarkable people ahead of Doomsday. And once the movie kicks off, he's unlikely to leave the recruiting trail.

Lewis Pullman's Sentry is every bit as strong as the Hulk; in fact, Thunderbolts* claimed he was as strong as all of the Avengers put together. He's also as dangerous as Scarlet Witch. His mental roommate, the Void, nearly swallowed all of New York City whole in the 2025 movie. While John Walker and Co. put the evil genie back in the bottle through the power of friendship, that trick probably won't work again, especially if Doom has anything to say about it.

Unleashing Hulk, Scarlet Witch, and Sentry would keep the Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four busy long enough for Doom to pull off whatever evil scheme he's cooked up. He won't even have to lift a finger after using one to defeat Thor.

As much as Sentry wants to stay off the battlefield, Doctor Doom isn't in the business of letting sleeping dogs lie; he doesn't care about anyone's trauma but his own, which makes him a unique threat. John Walker better start preparing now because his messed-up shield is about to be the only thing standing between him and total annihilation once again.