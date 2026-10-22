Avengers: Doomsday Art Confirms US Agent's Shield Will Be Fixed After Sentry Bent It In Thunderbolts*

A new piece of art from an Avengers: Doomsday tie-in for Marvel Snap indicates that someone is going to fix Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent's shield so that it is no longer bent. Since his introduction in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, John Walker (aka U.S. Agent) has been established as a fairly important character in the MCU. Walker played a major role in Thunderbolts*, and has already been confirmed as one of the main faces that will show up in December's Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel recently announced that the mobile game, Marvel Snap, will feature a collaboration with Avengers: Doomsday to bring certain Doomsday character designs into the game to help promote the upcoming film. Notably, some of these character designs were revealed via an official piece of art, which gave away a fairly big spoiler regarding John Walker.

Marvel Snap

Specifically, the art for the crossover between Marvel Snap and Avengers: Doomsday featured U.S. Agent throwing his Captain America-like shield, but fans instantly noticed that it was no longer bent like a taco. Instead, it appeared to be back to normal.

Marvel Studios

For reference, in Thunderbolts*, during the fight scene between the Thunderbolts and Sentry in Val's tower (which was formerly Avengers Tower in New York City), U.S. Agent tried to use his shield against Sentry. Sentry's overwhelming strength easily blocked Walker's attack, and he used his hands to bend the edges of the shield toward one another, giving the shield a bent shape, similar to a hard taco shell.

Marvel Studios

In every piece of marketing that U.S. Agent has appeared in for Avengers: Doomsday so far, his shield still remained bent, indicating that it would not be fixed for the upcoming team-up film.

Marvel Studios

For example, in the official trailer for Doomsday, Walker's shield was bent. Additionally, in the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts* (which was previously confirmed to be a scene straight out of Doomsday), U.S. Agent's shield was bent there as well, further teasing that it would remain that way throughout the film.

Marvel Studios

Therefore, with Walker's shield being fixed in the promo art for the Doomsday-Marvel Snap crossover, it appears as though the shield will be repaired at some point in the movie. It is also possible that he could receive a new shield altogether.

Marvel Studios

If U.S. Agent's shield is repaired in the movie, that will definitely give him an advantage and make him more formidable against any opponent. Despite not being on the same power level as someone like Steve Rogers, Walker has still proven himself to be fairly competent with the shield when it is in its normal state. Considering the Avengers will need all the help they can get against Doom, the shield being fixed will be a welcome sight for Walker and the rest of the team.

Who Will Repair U.S. Agent's Shield in Avengers: Doomsday?

Considering U.S. Agent's shield is still folded in multiple scenes from Avengers: Doomsday, it seems most likely that it is going to be fixed at some point during the upcoming film's runtime. The only question is who could possibly fix it, as it is an extremely durable piece of alloy metal.

It is possible that Sentry (aka Bob) could repair the shield for John Walker, as it was Sentry who bent the shield and technically damaged it in the first place. Bob has proven himself to be a true friend to the other members of the Thunderbolts, so he would likely not hesitate to help Walker out with the shield if he needed it.

However, it is important to remember that, according to the ending of Thunderbolts*, Sentry has elected not to use his powers so that there is no chance he could reawaken the Void. Now, Sentry will most likely be forced back into action at some point in Doomsday, so when he does elect to put his powers on display again, that could be when the shield gets fixed.

It is also possible that Walker could receive a completely new shield. As mentioned, his own shield is made of a military-grade alloy, so it could be recreated. However, it is more interesting to consider the possibility that Walker could be given a shield made of Vibranium.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Walker was operating as Captain America, he used Cap's Vibranium shield. He ended up relinquishing it after giving up the Captain America title, and ended up creating the alloy one.

Since the Wakandans will play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday and stand alongside the Thunderbolts (aka the New Avengerz), Leitita Wright's Shuri could potentially have a Vibranium shield made for U.S. Agent. This would be a definite upgrade to his arsenal and would make him an even stronger ally for the rest of the protagonists.