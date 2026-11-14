Avengers Endgame: Encore’s Post-Credits Scene Provides Hulk's Son With A New Purpose For Doomsday

Marvel Studios is going to go to war when it releases Avengers: Doomsday later this year, as the highly anticipated film will go head-to-head with Dune: Part Three at the box office. To get a leg up on the competition and build hype, the company has put Avengers: Endgame back in theaters as a new version called Encore, featuring new scenes that tie into the events of Doomsday. While most are par for the course, one stands out because it brings back a major MCU hero and makes a forgotten one more relevant than ever.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day helped itself out immensely by revealing early on in its marketing campaign that Hulk was back; not Smart Hulk but the real Jade Giant. The former Avenger went on a rampage for the first time in nearly a decade after Jean Grey manipulated his mind, destroying the Department of Damage Control and ending up in government custody.



Initially, it felt like Brand New Day left a bit too much meat on the bone with its Hulk cameo. However, Marvel Studios held back on purpose because it was setting up something big. Bruce Banner stars in one of Encore's post-credits scenes, filming a video diary where he explains that he's been experimenting on himself after his recent outburst. But his work is interrupted by none other than Doctor Doom, who tells the good doctor he requires his services.

Marvel Television

Of course, Marvel Studios doesn't let the green cat out of the bag, as it needs to keep Doom's plans under wraps to ensure maximum interest. There's still plenty to mull over about the scene, though, including what it means for the character closest to Hulk, his son, Skaar. Introduced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the young hero has been notably absent from MCU projects in recent years. The closest he came to appearing was in Brand New Day, when his photograph showed up on Banner's desk.

Kevin Feige and Co. probably have their fair share of reasons for keeping Skaar on the bench. For starters, he's a CGI-based character, meaning he costs a lot of money to have on screen. It's also hard to pinpoint a soft landing spot for him, since his dad is also fighting for screen time because of the rights issues that keep Marvel Studios from giving him another solo project. But Hulk being in danger means those excuses won't fly anymore.

At some point in the near future, whether in Doomsday or its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, Skaar will have to embrace his anger and try to rescue his father. The mission won't be easy; after all, Doom is already putting the fear of god into Thor, the MCU's most veteran hero. However, Skaar shouldn't count himself out, especially because his comic book counterpart took on the same challenge and lived to tell the tale.

Skaar & Doctor Doom Have Crossed Paths in Marvel Comics

In Greg Pak's Incredible Hulk (Vol. 3) #606, Skaar was getting the hang of the whole hero gig. He had just saved New York from a couple of villains and wanted to keep the good times going. Unfortunately, a complication arrived in the form of Doctor Doom, who transported Hulk to Latveria and attempted to siphon all of his energy. Skaar got in Doom's way and got in a few good licks before being overpowered by the villain's magic.

Marvel Comics

Banner arrived just in time to save the day, depowering all of Doom's technology and allowing the pair to escape from Latveria mostly unscathed. Skaar didn't take the loss well and lashed out at his father. The two didn't have much time to bicker, though, because they had to go help out the Avengers during a particularly nasty battle with Red She-Hulk.

It's easy to imagine a world where the events play out similarly in the MCU. Once Skaar learns his father's been taken, he's sure to go after him. But Doom won't let some rookie with anger issues bring him down, so Banner will have to step in. The two green heroes can then join up with the rest of the MCU's good guys as the final battle with Doom begins.

Skaar taking this first heroic step will set him up for a long and successful career in the MCU. He could join the Thunderbolts and walk the same gray line he does in the source material, or he could look to secure a spot on the Young Avengers alongside other heroes who are just getting started. The sky is truly the limit for them, so long as he survives his inevitable run-in with Doom.