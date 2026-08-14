Disney Alters Avengers: Doomsday Clock In Preparation For Marvel D23 Presentation

Disney just made notable changes to the live Avengers: Doomsday clock ahead of Marvel's D23 presentation. The clock, which appears on Marvel's YouTube stream, tracks the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until the blockbuster crossover arrives in theaters on December 18. The timer has been under close watch since it launched in January. Naturally, every move the studio makes is scrutinized by the fanbase, and audiences have monitored the timer since it surfaced on Marvel's channel.

On Friday, August 14, the livestream underwent subtle visual changes that viewers quickly spotted. Initially, a bright green light pierced through the large Avengers "A" logo, but as of writing, the contrast has deepened significantly.

Marvel Studios

The surrounding areas appear much darker since the light penetrating the symbol has dimmed, giving the countdown a more animated appearance.

Marvel Studios

The clock then dramatically changed again, with Doctor Doom himself appearing against an ornate green stained-glass backdrop, replacing the Avengers logo. The hooded villain raises his hands toward his face while the timer runs beneath him. Sue Storm's voice was also briefly heard in the background when this change happened, saying, "Victor was always the smartest guy in every room. He used to be different," a statement from the SDCC trailer.

Additionally, when the Doomsday clock hits 4 months, 3 days, 11 hours, and 46 minutes, Sue Storm says, “He used to be kind, he used to be caring.”

These changes are not accidental, as Marvel has used this playbook before. On July 20, the minutes and seconds on the timer turned green, and ticket sales for the film went live that same morning.

Marvel Studios

So it's no surprise that another update arrived just as the D23 showcase approaches. The Disney Entertainment Showcase will take place at Anaheim's Honda Center in California from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT on Friday, August 14. Marvel will appear alongside Disney, Pixar, and Lucasfilm. D23 is Disney's official fan club and biennial exposition. It serves as the studio's flagship event for unveiling major announcements across its entire slate.

Marvel Studios

Major reveals are expected, with many fans anticipating casting reveals for the X-Men reboot, though Marvel's stage time may be limited. The studio showcased Doomsday at last year's D23, and another look at the film is likely this time around.

What Is Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday Clock Teasing?

Marvel unveiled a second full trailer for Doomsday on July 25 when the studio took to the Hall H stage at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, but the footage wasn't made available to the general public, although blurry phone recordings of the trailer leaked online. It is likely that Marvel is finally gearing up to release the clip on its social media platforms, hence the animated update to the countdown clock.

The Direct was in attendance at SDCC when that footage played, and the Hall H preview surpassed the initial public trailer. It placed significant focus on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom and his connection to the Fantastic Four. Sue Storm provides background on the villain and the man he was before turning evil, while Reed Richards, his traditional main rival, confronts him in a rage after Doom leaves destruction in his wake, echoing their comic-book dynamic. Thor and the rest of the Avengers also appear prominently.

A public release of the SDCC footage makes sense given the high expectations for D23 and the fact that low-quality phone recordings keep surfacing online. The initial trailer also failed to captivate Marvel's audience as expected, and discussion cooled after a few weeks. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominating superhero headlines, dropping the new preview would be an effective way to return Doomsday to the spotlight.

Material from Avengers: Endgame Encore is also a possibility, since the 2019 blockbuster's return to theaters has significant ties to Doomsday. A surprise spot for the Russo brothers' encore would serve the night just as well as a new trailer for the December crossover.