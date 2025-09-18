Marvel Finally Releases That Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Doom Teaser to a Public Crowd - And the Audience Didn't React How Some Online MCU Fans Did

Is there a disconnect between Marvel Studios' general audience and the online comic book movie community? The recent reaction to an Avengers: Doomsday teaser featuring Robert Downey Jr. suggests there is.

When The Direct was in attendance at the Disney Studios panel at Orlando, Florida's Destination D23 2025, Marvel Studios unveiled an Avengers: Doomsday sizzle reel hyping the December 2026 blockbuster. Following a rapid-fire time lapse of that famous Doomsday cast chair reveal, interspersed with footage and dialogue of confirmed Avengers 5 characters, Robert Downey Jr. was shown seated in the final chair, staring down the barrel at the camera and holding a finger to his lips to signal secrecy.

Even though this shot of Downey was seen and used before, the crowd suddenly erupted when the effortlessly charismatic star appeared on-screen. Granted, other Marvel stars received a positive reaction, with Tom Hiddleston's Loki generating significant applause. But the enthusiasm for Downey at the end of that row of chairs made for one of the biggest pops (if not the biggest pop) of the entire Disney Studios panel, made all the more noteworthy by the fact it wasn't even news or along the lines of an announcement.

Marvel Studios

Back when Robert Downey Jr. removed that Doctor Doom mask at 2024's San Diego Comic-Con, revealing he had been cast as Victor von Doom for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, fans were floored (watch Marvel Comic-Con's audience reactions here). Avengers: Endgame was the perfect conclusion for the actor's Marvel run and his character of Tony Stark; and while there was speculation of a possible Iron Man cameo or reference in the MCU's future, his return and as a completely different character headlining Avengers 5 was a bombshell.

But while Robert Downey Jr.'s tease of "New mask, same task," alongside the Russo Brothers certainly made a splash, almost instantly, there were headlines and social media chatter about whether casting the Iron Man star as Doctor Doom was a mistake for both the comic book villain and the Marvel brand. Those online conversations have only continued in the months since, questioning whether Marvel Studios bringing back the Academy Award-winning actor is a sign of desperation, a box office gimmick, an apparent lack of confidence and creativity, or short-sighted in terms of the character amidst Doctor Doom recast rumors.

However, the overwhelming positive feedback to recycled footage of Robert Downey Jr. promoting Avengers 5 suggests a different story. And it's even more notable since, unlike the reel's other feature cast members, the Marvel star wasn't in costume and never said a word.

Is D23 a Fair Reflection of Current Marvel Enthusiasm?

Disney

Granted, it's only fair to acknowledge that audiences attending a D23 event are already enthusiastic, die-hard fans. But it's equally important to recognize that this was a Destination D23 event, which are smaller, held at Walt Disney World in Orlando instead of Anaheim, California, and typically more geared toward theme park history than Hall H-style casting announcements and studio news. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was not in attendance, and no MCU talent took to the stage. In fact, many film outlets and media members weren't even aware that this studio panel was happening.

This is why the crowd's response to the sight of Robert Downey Jr. paints a different picture about the public's true feelings about his Doomsday casting than online discourse would suggest. Despite questions audiences may have about his Doctor Doom (check out the MCU villain's reported motivations here), they are excited to see the original Marvel star back in the fray. Shockingly, the speculation surrounding Marvel Studios' reasons doesn't seem to matter or detract from the appeal of Downey's involvement.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doomsday Message the Internet Keeps Missing

Marvel Studios

If anything, seeing the Tony Stark actor back at the helm is reassuring; his role in the sizzle reel is a bit genius because, unlike the other highlighted Marvel stars, Downey isn't acting. He's being himself. And having the actor, not his character, look straight at the camera with his signature Stark-like swagger, is a message. Whether true or not, it says Robert Downey Jr. isn't just a famous face for hire, but he's personally involved and confident about this new chapter (which may have connections to Tony Stark's Iron Man?).

It's a message general audiences seem to be getting, even though online fan communities and the interwebs have doubts. But Marvel Studios doesn't need to be concerned about the negative internet chatter this time. It was already there before Avengers: Doomsday was announced, and Downey removed his mask; fans contributing to the online doubts of his casting are already going to be in theaters on opening night anyway. If anything, lowering expectations works to Marvel Studios' favor, while the studio continues to target the general public and casual fans who may have skipped the past few MCU films, but in Downey, they trust.