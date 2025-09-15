Avengers: Doomsday Report Reveals Doctor Doom’s Motivations (And It Makes Total Sense)

A new report seemingly revealed Doctor Doom's motivations in Avengers: Doomsday. Veteran MCU actor Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the franchise in the upcoming 2026 Avengers film in a Multiversal twist on his typically heroic role of Tony Stark. Instead of the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist Downey is known for playing, he will be the movie's central villain, a version of the evil Victor Von Doom from across the Marvel Multiverse.

Thus far, fans have only gotten a brief tease of Downey's Doomsday big bad by way of the epic Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene; however, the character motivations remain shrouded in mystery. A new report from insider Daniel Richtman has sought to clear that up just a tad, revealing why Doom might be going after the heroes of the MCU in the first place.

In a new post on Richtman's Patreon, the known scooper wrote that in the upcoming movie, Doctor Doom has a "vendetta against the Multiverse," which is why he begins his villainous conquest that leads him to the Avengers' doorstep:

"Some news about 'Avengers: Doomsday': They’re wrapping filming this week, with reshoots planned for a later date. I’ve heard that Doom has a 'vendetta against the Multiverse.' Whatever that means, feel free to theorize. This part isn’t too surprising, but a big chunk of the plot involves the X-Men universe being on course to destroy other universes-MCU’s Earth-616 included."

He also revealed that filming on Doomsday is set to wrap up this week (the week of September 15, 2025), and a large section of the movie's plot involves the Fox X-Men universe being on course to destroy other realities, including the MCU's prime Earth-616.

This comes mere days after the first official Doomsday plot synopsis made its way online, pulling back the curtain on more of Doom's evil plan.

Avengers: Doomsday follows Earth's Mightiest Heroes (led, this time around, by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson) as they are forced to work together with several other super-powered teams from across the Multiverse to take on the villainous Doctor Doom.

Downey leads the film as its titular villain. He will be backed up by the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, and Florence Pugh, along with several returning legacy X-Men actors like Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, and Sir Ian McKellen.

What Does Doctor Doom Have Against the Multiverse in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Previously, the Avengers have taken on various threats that seem to actively have it out for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but never have they met a foe who is angry at reality itself, like Doctor Doom appears to be in Avengers: Doomsday.

Doom's "vendetta against the Multiverse" might be a tad confusing for fans. What sort of gripe could the Avengers big bad possibly have against the fabric of reality that holds the very universe he occupies together?

Although the specific reason for this vendetta has not been revealed yet, it does not take much to imagine what he might be bristling against.

This could be a case similar to someone like Queen Grimhilde of Snow White fame. In that classic Disney story, the evil queen goes on a tirade across the kingdom after it is revealed to her that she is not the 'fairest of them all.'

Perhaps this version of Doctor Doom discovers that he is not the most powerful being in the Multiverse (and likely not even the only Doctor Doom). Hearing this, he may take it out on these other timelines, traversing multiple realities to ensure he is at the top of the food chain.

Him 'winning' could result in only one Marvel universe existing after Doomsday— one where he is the only Doctor Doom variant, now officially, the strongest character across reality.

If this were to happen, it would make sense, as there have been rumors that the MCU will reset after the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday/Secret Wars one-two punch.