Official Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Video Features X-Men & Fantastic Four Heroes

Avengers: Doomsday's filmmakers are preparing fans for Marvel's ultimate Multiversal team-up that'll feature the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Wakandans, the New Avengers, and more from a variety of different Earths.

The Direct was in attendance when Disney and Marvel Studios treated fans at Destination D23 to both a hype reel teaser and a short behind-the-scenes set video for Avengers: Doomsday on the morning of Saturday, August 30, 2025. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo took a break from their Doomsday filming in London to say hello to fans with a video message, which got interrupted by an exuberant Paul Rudd, who stressed the scale of the production and teased the roster that fans got a glimpse of in a teaser video shown during the presentation.

The teaser was a rapid montage that interspersed video from the now-infamous live-streamed cast chair reveal with both footage and dialogue spotlighting Avengers: Doomsday's confirmed characters and actors from their appearances in previous Marvel movies.

Marvel Studios

This montage, which served as a powerful reminder of the MCU's rich history and the diverse team of heroes that Doomsday is assembling, began with Thor's rallying cry from Thor: Love and Thunder, "We could pull together the greatest team ever," followed by Sam Wilson's Captain America line from Brave New World, "if we can't see the good in each other, we've already lost the fight." Shuri's declaration, "Now is our time to strike," transitioned into Ant-Man's memorable promise (which is a line from Scott Lang's in-universe memoir, Look Out for the Little Guy!, that was highlighted in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), "Will I be there when the Avengers need me? Absolutely."

Continuing to build momentum with more inspiring dialogue, Thunderbolts star Yelena vowed, "We stick together from now on," adding a sense of family and loyalty, while Joaquin Torres' Falcon also expressed his readiness with, "That pressure, that responsibility? I want that too." Red Guardian added a touch of optimism, stating, "This has the makings of a team that can bring light from the darkness," and Loki provided a reflective touch from the titular Disney+ series: "Razing things to the ground is easy. Trying to fix what's broken is hard."

Featuring elements from the broader Marvel universe, namely the X-Men and Fantastic Four, the video included Professor X's warning from X2: X-Men United, "There are forces in this world, both mutant and human alike, who believe that a war is coming." Cyclops' dialogue from 2000's X-Men assured protection with, "If anything happens, I'll take care of them," and The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Mister Fantastic affirmed their role as guardians: "Today we are your defenders. We will protect you." The sequence culminated in another empowering call from Shuri, "Yibambe!", evoking the spirit of Wakanda and uniting the ensemble in a visual symphony of past triumphs and future battles.

The short package acted less as a plot reveal and more as a reminder that Marvel is assembling a massive, multigenerational team for what the Russos called their biggest movie yet.

In their recorded appearance, the Russos spoke directly to fans about production in London and the movie’s ambition, before Ant-Man himself wandered in. Paul Rudd who has been long expected to make an MCU return briefly blocked the camera briefly joking that he didn't have his contacts in, adding humor to the D23 presentation.

Marvel

In their recorded appearance, Joe and Anthony Russo, whose epic plans for the MCU you can read all about here, greeted D23 fans directly from the London set, confirming the film’s production was well underway. The filmmakers emphasized the scale of Avengers: Doomsday, calling it larger than any project they have ever taken on:

"Hi D23 members, this is Joe and Anthony Russo, right now we are in London shooting Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. This movie is to say the least, a big one for us. It is bigger than anything we have ever done. We are bringing together so many of your favorite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU."

Paul Rudd shared an additional message, focusing on the production’s scale and the cast involved:

"We’re surrounded by jaw-dropping sets and some truly incredible talent, many of who you just saw teased in that great video. Bringing this story to the big screen means the world to us and we couldn’t do it without your support."

All We Know About Avengers: Doomsday So Far

Avengers: Doomsday stands as the pinnacle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga, marking the first major Avengers team-up since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Originally announced as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, the project underwent a significant overhaul following the departure of actor Jonathan Majors and creative shifts at Marvel Studios.

By July 2024, during another electrifying Comic-Con panel, the film was rebranded with its current title, signaling a pivot to a new central antagonist and a fresh narrative direction.

The film's scope promises to unite heroes from across the multiverse in an unprecedented alliance, blending established Avengers with newcomers from the Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and even the X-Men.

This installment not only sets the stage for the saga's conclusion in Avengers: Secret Wars but also aims to recapture the epic, interconnected magic that defined the Infinity Saga.