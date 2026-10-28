Avengers: Doomsday Spoilers Will Officially Start Flooding The Internet Earlier Than Marvel Studios Die-Hards Would Prefer

Marvel Studios takes spoilers very seriously. A major part of the Avengers: Endgame marketing campaign was pleading with fans not to ruin the experience for those who couldn't rush out to theaters on opening weekend to see the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. Avengers: Doomsday hasn't followed in its predecessors' footsteps. However, it probably should take the potential for spoilers more seriously because they'll take over the internet well before many die-hard fans get a chance to see the movie.

Disney, Marvel Studios' parent company, confirmed that Doomsday hit theaters in the United Kingdom on December 16, two days before its domestic release. Plenty of American fans probably have tickets for preview night on December 17. But that's still a full day after UK audiences get to witness the epic battle between Doctor Doom and Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

While it might seem like the UK is getting preferential treatment, this situation isn't anything new. Both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame traveled across the pond early. And social media platforms didn't become a spoiler zone any more than they already were. Fans should be far more worried about the Doomsday spoilers already out there, since they threaten to ruin what will surely be an epic event.

Avengers: Doomsday Spoilers That Are Already Circulating

Magneto Destroys New Jersey

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Marvel Studios recruited a few actors who didn't come up in the modern superhero spoiler landscape, including Ian McKellen, who reprises his role from Fox's X-Men films in Avengers: Doomsday. The iconic English actor revealed that the Master of Magnetism destroys New Jersey in his latest on-screen appearance.

With Doomsday focused on incursions that threaten to destroy everything and everyone, Magneto will likely take out New Jersey on another Earth to preserve his own. Rumors claim he's dealing damage to the home of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, which will surely break fans' hearts worldwide.

Thor Takes Steve Off-World

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Doomsday reunites two original Avengers, Thor and Steve Rogers. The God of Thunder can't believe that his old pal is back after leaving the hero game behind at the end of Endgame. But he would only return for a good reason, one that's going to take them off-world.

In a recent Doomsday teaser, Thor uses the Bifrost to take Steve and him to an unknown location. While it's hard to theorize about their destination without knowing more about Doomsday's plot, one possibility is the TVA headquarters, since Avengers: Endgame Encore confirmed Steve is in contact with Thor's brother, Loki.

A Major Character Has Already Been Cut

Doctor Doom can't conquer the multiverse by himself. In much of the marketing, he's accompanied by the mysterious Latverian Witches, zealots who seem ready to do their master's bidding.

At one point in Doomsday's development, the powers that be planned to add another ally named Boris; he even made the cut for a Magic: The Gathering tie-in card. However, the artist revealed that Boris is no longer part of the film. All that speculation about Doctor Strange being behind the mask and part of Doom's army might've been for nothing.

Deadpool & Wolverine Are All-But-Confirmed

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When the Doomsday cast was revealed via chairs on a livestream, fans were surprised that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman didn't get their own seats. After all, Deadpool & Wolverine was a smash hit at the box office and helped Marvel Studios restore its credibility with fans and critics.

Marvel Studios might just be keeping its cards close to its chest. Reynolds and Jackman sent a video to D23, pleading with Kevin Feige to give them roles in Doomsday. Deadpool also crashed the Doomsday panel at San Diego Comic-Con, with Reynolds revealing he was the one under the mask. All signs point to the deadly duo giving maximum effort in the next Avengers movie.

Several Avengers Will Survive

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The Doomsday trailers don't make it seem like Doom is interested in taking prisoners; he calls out the MCU's heroes for living "stolen lives" and demands they give them back, teasing plenty of deaths. However, he won't get anyone because several good guys have already been confirmed for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, and Leticia Wright are among the actors set to return for another round. And they're likely to be joined by a number of familiar faces who didn't make the cut for Doomsday, such as Brie Larson, Tom Holland, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Secret Wars must be an all-hands-on-deck situation, since it adapts the biggest story in Marvel Comics history and marks the end of the MCU's Multiverse Saga.