Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Debuts New Gray Costume & Crashes Avengers: Doomsday SDCC Panel

Ryan Reynolds shocked the world by crashing a major Avengers: Doomsday event in a new Deadpool costume. Reynolds took the world by storm in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever and officially introduced Deadpool to the MCU for the first time. Now, as fans wait for his official return to action, the star has delivered an exciting new tease for the anti-hero.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds showed up at Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel in Hall H dressed as his MCU characters. Interestingly, Reynolds showed up in a new version of the Deadpool costume, which has a gray-and-black color scheme.

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Along with black padding on the shoulders and a darker mask, the main body of the Deadpool suit is gray instead of its usual red hue. Coming up to the front of the stage, Reynolds asked the Avengers: Doomsday cast in attendance why Thor was crying, referencing the same question he asked in Deadpool & Wolverine. Ant-Man star Paul Rudd asked if Thor was a Wrexham fan, referencing the real-world football team Reynolds owns.

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This is the first time Reynolds has been seen in a non-red Deadpool costume, which is the iconic look he has used in all three of his Marvel solo movies. This most recently came to light in Deadpool & Wolverine, in which the TVA made a new outfit for him to use on his mission, which he then took as a chance to find Wolverine and save his universe.

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This appearance did not come with a confirmation that Reynolds would join the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, although he has been rumored to play a small role in the movie. This also comes amidst reports that he is already hard at work developing Deadpool 4, which was also not discussed during the Marvel SDCC panel.

Reynolds later shared an image of himself in the suit without his mask on. Showing more details about the suit (which includes a Canadian flag on his chest), the suit appears to be made completely of dark and gray denim, giving a not-so-subtle nod to the ultra-powerful mutant Jean Grey.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's fifth Avengers movie and Marvel Studios' third theatrical release of Phase 6. Being released on December 18, 2026, this movie will be led by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, as the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more will have to team up to stop him from destroying the entire multiverse.

Is Ryan Reynolds Returning as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday?

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This move from Marvel Studios begs the question of whether the studio is hiding a potential appearance by Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday. While Reynolds's showing up at San Diego Comic-Con does not confirm anything on its own, he would certainly be a logical choice for an appearance when looking at characters who are not yet confirmed for the movie's cast.

Interestingly, Doomsday's second trailer included a quick look at Tom Hiddleston's Loki, who spent both seasons of his solo Disney+ show working with the Time Variance Authority (TVA). This organization played a big role again in Deadpool & Wolverine, hunting down the titular leads while Matthew MacFadyen's Mr. Paradox tried to find them and worked towards destroying Deadpool's universe.

This could mean Loki will seek out Deadpool for help with the incursions and other problems plaguing the multiverse, using the TVA as a connection between them. This could be a way to bring him into the story without tying him immediately to the team of mutants who will make their return in Doomsday, including Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto.

Although Reynolds could certainly end up playing a role in Doomsday, his appearance likely will be one that is kept secret until he and other mystery Marvel heroes show up for the first time in the next massive team-up film.