Ryan Reynolds Confirms His Deadpool Avengers: Doomsday Stunt References Jean Grey

Ryan Reynolds confirmed a reference to the powerful mutant Jean Grey in a stunt he pulled for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. While Reynolds' future as Wade Wilson in the MCU is still being worked out, Doomsday is expected to be the biggest movie released by any studio this year when it hits theaters on December 18.

During Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, Ryan Reynolds joined the festivities in a new Deadpool costume. Boasting a Canadian flag on the left chest (honoring Reynolds and Deadpool's home country), this costume used a blue and grey color scheme and was seemingly made of denim. After SDCC, Reynolds took to Instagram to confirm the color scheme for this suit, showing off a shade labeled "9-1963 X-Men" and the name "Jean Grey." He also used the caption, "Once you see it, you can't unsee it. It just doesn't work that way," and the hashtag, "Jeanpool."

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Coming up to the microphone during the Doomsday portion of Marvel's panel, Reynolds asked the movie's cast why Thor was crying in Deadpool & Wolverine, referencing a question Deadpool asked in the movie that was never answered.

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Ant-Man star Paul Rudd jokingly responded by asking Reynolds if Thor was a Wrexham fan, referencing Reynolds' co-owning the Wrexham AFC football club in the EFL Championship league.

This comes amid Marvel Studios' active development of the first X-Men movie for the MCU, which is not expected to be released until after the end of the Multiverse Saga in Phase 7. It also comes up before Doomsday brings back at least seven new and legacy X-Men stars at the end of the year, although rumors point to Famke Janssen's Jean Grey being excluded from that group.

Is Jean Grey Being Teased for Her MCU Debut?

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The last time fans saw Jean Grey in live-action was in 2019's Dark Phoenix, which featured Sophie Turner as the younger version of the titular Omega-level mutant. Her last time appearing in the Fox X-Men Saga was Famke Janssen in a cameo in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, although she has been rumored as a potential candidate to join the MCU for years.

Many are hoping to see her return in Doomsday, which already features Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Beast, Nightcrawler, Mystique, and Gambit. Involving Janssen's Jean Grey would add yet another recognizable name to that team, which would be a particularly big move considering Jean is recognized as one of the most powerful X-Men ever.

However, Reynolds' suit could also be a nod to rumors that Sadie Sink could play Marvel Studios' Jean Grey when she makes her MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31. Her role has been the subject of massive speculation for well over a year, since she was first announced for the movie in March 2025. Many are convinced she will end up playing Jean in this movie, as her face has not yet been shown in footage, and she is teased as the one behind the wild mind-jumping powers seen in the second trailer.

While either or both of these ideas could end up being true, Jean Grey's eventual debut in the MCU will be a hot topic of discussion until it comes to fruition.