Star Wars Fans Are Convinced 1 Original Trilogy Main Character Is Returning In 2027 With A New Actor

Star Wars may bring back one of its beloved original trilogy characters in 2027 if a popular fan theory proves true. Despite almost 50 years having passed since the likes of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa were introduced in A New Hope, the foundational characters from the original trilogy have continued to have ripple effects across the galaxy far, far away. Many fan-favorite characters have been brought to life in live-action in Disney+'s Ahsoka series, and a theory gaining traction suggests that an original trilogy character could join them in Season 2.

Earlier in the year, it was speculated that Tommie Earl Jenkins had been quietly cast in Ahsoka Season 2 after his Actors Access page listed the Disney+ show. This was followed by an Instagram comment from Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren in the series, saying that Jenkins' scenes made her cry, seemingly confirming that he has a role in the show. With no official confirmation from Disney about Jenkins' role, the secrecy begs the question of who he is truly playing, and one popular fan theory has emerged.

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Fans think that Jenkins could be a younger recast of a key character from the original Star Wars trilogy: Lando Calrissian. Not only does Jenkins bear a resemblance to Lando's original actor, Billy Dee Williams, but information shared by @moraimessenger also hints that Jenkins will appear in several scenes with Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger, suggesting his character will have dealings with the Rebellion.

Notably, Lando has a history with the Star Wars Rebels characters, appearing in the animated show (and voiced by Williams) in three episodes, often to aid the Ghost Crew (at a price). His return in Ahsoka wouldn't be out of the question at this point in the timeline, particularly given his past dealings with the characters.

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While Williams is still capable of reprising the Star Wars role he originated, having done so in 2019 for Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, he is now much older than Lando would be during Ahsoka's time, which occurs between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

The character has been recast once before, with Donald Glover portraying Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and was even supposed to continue the role into his own spin-off series or movie. However, Glover is still a bit too young to portray Lando during this period in the timeline, necessitating another recast.

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Still, Lucasfilm has become a pioneer in the digital visual effects space, using its technology to de-age or recreate its characters across projects, such as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian and Leia Organa and General Tarkin in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Recasting Lando in Ahsoka Season 2, rather than using visual effects or one of the existing actors, is a big decision, but ultimately it's one that Jenkins seems the right fit for.

Ahsoka Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on January 20, 2027. The cast includes Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine, Eman Esfandi as Ezra, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Created by Dave Filoni, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she teams up with the Ghost Crew to try to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn's return to power.

Could Lando Calrissian Return in Ahsoka Season 2?

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Of all the original Star Wars trilogy characters that could appear in Ahsoka Season 2, Lando Calrissian is a strong contender. The character already has history with the Star Wars Rebels characters in the show, and around this time would still be operating as a smuggler and likely dealing with the New Republic.

While recasting Lando with a new actor is a big decision, it makes sense for this time period and could be one of the only chances fans will have to see Lando in live-action again, given the status of Glover's solo Lando project.

To add to all that, Ahsoka has already hinted at Lando's presence in this universe, including a subtle Easter egg toward the character in its debut season. Those seeds may now bear fruit in Ahsoka Season 2, as the Rebellion gathers all the allies it can to fight the impending threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn, for which Lando would surely be an asset.

At this time, the New Republic is also heavily connected to Senator Leia Organa, who has a direct connection to Lando, and could serve as the off-screen impetus for the smuggler to reconnect with the Ghost Crew and join the fight.

Ahsoka Season 2 is confirmed to feature more flashbacks to the Clone Wars era, which will include a prequel-trilogy Star Wars mainstay, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Therefore, the door is very much open for Ahsoka Season 2 to expand its connections to the wider Star Wars world and bring back characters audiences are familiar with.