Shelved Star Wars Movie Reportedly Back In Development (And It Sounds Great)

After seemingly being put on ice, one shelved Star Wars movie is reportedly back in development, and it sounds great! Star Wars is no stranger to abandoned film and TV projects. Over the years, the space-faring mega-franchise has amassed quite the graveyard of titles lost to time, including Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a Kevin Feige-directed film, and Colin Trevorrow's Rise of Skywalker. However, one name has stood out among the pack in Doland Glover's long-talked-about Lando project.

Lando is reportedly back in development at Lucasfilm, after years of being assumed to be dead. Insider Daniel Richtman shared the news on his personal X page, writing that he's heard, "The Lando film is back in development."

After first being announced as a Disney+ streaming series back in 2020, Lando reemerged in 2023, being talked about as a potential feature-length film. Then, however, things went silent. The Donald Glover-led Star Wars project completely disappeared off the radar, as the franchise began to retool its future theatrical strategy.

The last fans heard about the project came from Glover himself in a 2024 interview with The Wall Street Journal, where he said, whenever his Lando title saw the light of day, he "just [wants] it to be fun."

This sounds just like what many Star Wars fans have been wanting from a Lando-focused title, making it hurt all the more when it looked as though the movie may never happen. Now, it seems Lando is back on the docket, and fans may get the Glover-led Star Wars adventure they have long been craving.

Lando would star Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Donald Glover as the titular cape-wearing scoundrel, following the iconic Star Wars character seemingly in the time between Episode III and IV. Glover is said to be writing the Lando project with his brother, Stephen.

If this report turns out to be true, Lando would join the likes of Star Wars: Starfighter and The Mandalorian & Grogu on Star Wars' upcoming big screen slate, following more than half a decade without any theatrical fare.

Why Solo Has a Chance of Working?

When it comes to getting movies on track and happening, Star Wars has not had the best track record over the last couple of years. It has outright cancelled or shelved more movies than it has gotten into production.

Because of this, Lucasfilm's word when it comes to new films does not have the same impact it once did. However, Lando feels as though it has a pretty good shot of happening and being good if Lucasfilm is serious about the project.

Whether it be music, TV, or film, Donald Glover has had a pretty good track record, and (no matter your thoughts on the movie itself) his portrayal of Lando Calrissian in Solo has been celebrated as one of the best bits of casting of the modern Star Wars era.

Right now, Star Wars and Disney have been all about guaranteed hits. The studio has become more risk-averse than ever.

This has been evident in the first two Star Wars films set for release after the six-year post-Rise of Skywalker break: The Mandalorian & Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter. Mando is a big-screen take on the biggest thing to come out of Star Wars' dive into streaming, and Starfighter is a star-driven space adventure directed by a winning name in Shawn Levy.

A Donald Glover-led Lando movie fits perfectly into this new strategy at the House of Mouse. Glover is a star. People love his take on the classic Star Wars character. So, why not make a movie with him at the helm (both in front and behind the camera)? It just makes sense.

Hopefully, this update means that the time of slow-moving development on the project is over, and news on Lando will start coming hot and heavy, as Lucasfilm lines up the next few years of its theatrical slate.