Ahsoka's Premiere Had 1 Lando Calrissian Connection We All Missed (Photos)

Turns out Ahsoka featured a key connection to Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian in its first episode on Disney+.

While telling its own gripping story, Rosario Dawson's live-action series has also served as a bit of a celebration of sorts, folding in various elements from across the Star Wars canon.

Much of this connective tissue ties back to the hit animated series Star Wars Rebels, with the Dave Filoni-created series almost acting as a pseudo-fifth season of Rebels.

But the combinative nature of Ahsoka goes much deeper than that, featuring all sorts of Easter eggs tipping the hat to some of the franchise's biggest and brightest.

A Lando Easter Egg Spotted in Ahsoka

A new Easter egg was revealed from Ahsoka Episode 1 that gives a nod to Lando Calrissian.

As pointed out by StarWars.com, Sabine Wren's Lothal hideout featured a connection to Billy Dee Williams' iconic scoundrel in the form of a rough drawing of a puffer pig.

This is a direct call back to Lando's appearance in Season 1 Episode 11 of Rebels where the Ghost crew helps the Star Wars mainstay with wrangling and transporting some puffer pigs.

The Rebels episode, titled "Idiot's Array," was the character's first and only physical appearance in the animated series, popping up as a hologram one other time during the siege of Lothal in Season 2.

Sabine seems to faithfully capture the spirit of the puffer pig in her rendition of the intergalactic creatures, being completely inflated in the drawing.

Will Lando Appear in Disney+'s Ahsoka?

It seems unlikely Lando Calrissian will appear in Ahsoka-proper. The series has one episode left and will seemingly be focused on Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra as they try to get back to the galaxy they call home (while trying to stop the villainous Thrawn).

However, that is not to say Lando is completely off the table.

There is still the bureaucratic storyline of Hera Syndulla happening in the live-action series as she tries to warn the New Republic of the potential of Thrawn's return.

In Episode 7, General Organa (aka Princess Leia) was name-dropped by C-3PO as the fan-favorite protocol droid came to the aid of Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Twi'lek.

At this time in the Star Wars timeline, Lando is still involved on the periphery of the New Republic, so if Hera's storyline is continued, she could come across the former Millennium Falcon pilot.

Also, as the MandoVerse marches toward its incoming big-screen conclusion, there is always the chance Lando appears in that movie, with the potential of Solo actor Donald Glover playing the character (something he is reportedly going to do in an incoming Lando film).

Ahsoka's final episode begins streaming on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 3.