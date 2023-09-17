Star Wars Just Confirmed Carrie Fisher's Leia's Role In the MandoVerse

Thanks to Episode 5 of Ahsoka, fans now know what Carrie Fisher's Senator Leia Organa is up to during the MandoVerse.

Ahsoka already got viewers up to speed with all of the involved characters since the last time they were seen on-screen.

It was revealed in the Disney+ series that Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano has been in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren was previously trained by Ahsoka, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla has been balancing her role as a general with being a mother to her son, Jacen.

Some of the legacy characters from the Star Wars original trilogy were already featured in the MandoVerse. Boba Fett came back in The Mandalorian, and then Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 showed up in The Book of Boba Fett. But where has Leia been this whole time?

After Ahsoka Tano was forced off of a cliff in Episode 4, Hera, Jacen, Huyang, and the X-Wing pilots with them instantly began searching for the former Jedi and Sabine Wren.

The characters all gave their best efforts to find the two but had no luck.

While Hera and Huyang plotted their next move, Carson Teva walked up to Hera and stated that they were "overdue at HQ."

It is important to remember that Hera and the X-Wing pilots made the trip to Seatos against the wishes of the New Republic, and most of the senators and committees didn't even know they had ventured out there.

After Teva's first comment, he then revealed that Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa, who was still serving as a senator in the New Republic at this point in time, was covering for them so they could stay out there and look for Ahsoka and Sabine as long as possible.

Teva actually stated Leia's name, and then told Hera that he spoke with her, relaying the message that she could "only give [them] cover for so long" before the rest of the New Republic found out the truth:

"We're overdue at HQ. Senator Organa says she can only give us cover for so long."

This bit of dialogue not only confirmed that Leia is still active in a political position within the New Republic, but also that she is going against the rest of her fellow senators to help the show's antagonists, just as many fans would expect her to do.

Will Leia Continue to Play a Role in the MandoVerse?

This mention of Leia Organa is only the first time that her name has popped up in the MandoVerse. When Luke was featured in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, he never said anything about her current status.

This reveal as to how she continues to help the heroes could be just the first time that her presence is felt in the current MandoVerse projects.

Seeing as how Hera is a general and is obviously in communication with Leia on a personal level, her name could be mentioned again in the future.

However, it has to be reassuring to fans that she is still able to make an impact on Star Wars as a whole, even if that impact isn't directly on-screen.

If nothing else, the mention of her in this latest episode just confirms what everyone would theorize anyway - that Fisher's Leia Organa will always fight for what and who she believes in.

Episode 5 of Ahsoka is currently streaming on Disney+, and new episodes of the series will be released every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.