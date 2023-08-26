Star Wars Omits Ahsoka's Boba Fett Episode from New Rewatch List

Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano appearance in The Book of Boba Fett was omitted from a list of essential episodes to rewatch before Disney+'s Ahsoka.

After taking leading roles in The Clone Wars and Rebels animated shows, Ahoksa made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett - played by Rosario Dawson - setting the stage for her solo live-action show.

Star Wars Omits Live-Action Ahsoka Appearance from Rewatch List

The official Star Wars site published a list of ten "Essential Ahsoka Tano Episodes" to rewatch ahead of the premiere of her new live-action series Ahsoka, but there was one major omission from the article.

The 10 episodes include Ahsoka's most important storylines across The Clone Wars and Rebels, along with the Tales of the Jedi premiere - which featured her as a newborn Togruta - and her live-action debut on The Mandalorian:

Tales of the Jedi - Episode 1, "Life and Death" The Clone Wars - Season 1, Episode 19, "Storm Over Ryloth" The Clone Wars - Season 2, Episode 11, "Lightsaber Lost" The Clone Wars - Season 3, Episode 10, "Heroes on Both Sides" The Clone Wars - Season 3, Episode 16, "Altar of Mortis" The Clone Wars - Season 3, Episode 21, "Padawan Lost" The Clone Wars - Season 5, Episode 20, "The Wrong Jedi" The Clone Wars - Season 7, Episodes 9-12, "Siege of Mandalore" arc Rebels - Season 2, Episode 21-22, "Twilight of the Apprentice" The Mandalorian - Season 2, Episode 5, "The Jedi"

One major omission from the ranking came with Ahsoka's second live-action appearance, and her last one prior to her solo series, which came with a minor cameo in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6.

Although Ahsoka's role in The Book of Boba Fett was minor as she was mainly there to deter Din Djarin from interrupting Grogu's training with Luke Skywalker, it did come with an exciting reveal for many Star Wars fans.

The scene featured the first-ever conversation between Ahsoka and Luke - the son of her former master Anakin - along with indicating she may have been involved in the early days of the Jedi's new school.

The Jedi pair discussed Grogu's training and Ahsoka even delivered a few references to her time under Anakin with lines like "sometimes the student guides the master" and "so much like your father."

When Will Ahsoka and Luke Skywalker Meet Again?

The Book of Boba Fett's omission from the "Essential Ahsoka Tano Episodes" may initially appear minor as her role only really amounted to a brief cameo. But while the moment may have been relatively insignificant for her character, it did bring a major reveal in confirming her friendship with Luke Skywalker.

As that has been omitted from Ahsoka's supposed most important appearances, that may suggest her involvement with Luke won't be relevant to her series. With Ahsoka being set in the MandoVerse, focusing on the Jedi, and featuring Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, many were hoping to see Luke appear again.

One could speculate Ahsoka may take place before The Book of Boba Fett, but that generally seems rather unlikely. After all, Thrawn still hadn't returned in The Mandalorian Season 3, which takes place after The Book of Boba Fett, as he will seemingly do at some point across Ahsoka's eight-episode run.

It's always possible Luke could still come into play in some form in Ahsoka, but if he doesn't, when could the two Jedi cross paths once again in the MandoVerse?

The two last parted with Ahsoka responding, "Perhaps," after Luke questioned, "Will I see you again," seemingly teasing their reunion while also suggesting this was the first or one of the first times they had met.

Perhaps the most obvious place would come in Dave Filoni's upcoming theatrical Star Wars movie which is expected to culminate the MandoVerse and bring together a massive cast for a "big meetup" to take on Grand Admiral Thrawn.

It seems likely both Ahsoka and Luke will ultimately appear in the movie, and hopefully cross paths once again, maybe even fighting side-by-side.

Or perhaps they could even appear elsewhere together before that in the MandoVerse, maybe even in a potential Ahsoka Season 2.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka are streaming now on Disney+.