Kevin Feige's MCU Future After Bob Iger's Departure Gets Confirmed (Report)

Kevin Feige's future in Marvel Studios receives long-awaited confirmation ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's highly anticipated release. Disney (via The Hollywoood Reporter) recently experienced a major shakeup on an executive level, with Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro being elevated as CEO of the Walt Disney Co., replacing Bob Iger after he decided to step down from the role. Alongside the massive shift, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden was also named President and Chief Creative Officer, a newly created role that would see her role expand in overseeing both film and TV under the House of Mouse umbrella.

Amid the shakeups, fans started to wonder if the job of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is still safe, especially now that they are on the verge of releasing two massive Avengers movies. Thankfully, Deadline reported that Feige's job with Marvel Studios is safe, noting that a change is not imminent anytime soon because he is focused on "delivering the next Avengers movie in December" and "relaunching the X-Men franchise" in the Mutant Saga (Phase 7).

This latest report provides a reassuring update for the MCU's future because Kevin Feige has consistently served as the anchor and the captain of Marvel Studios' ship ever since the beginning, and losing him at a critical juncture ahead of the Multiverse Saga's culmination would have been devastating for everyone involved.

The next huge project in Feige's list is Avengers: Doomsday, which will assemble a stacked cast of heroes and villains in an epic clash for the Multiverse. Retaining Feige avoids the risk of a creative vacuum because delivering a movie in Doomsday's (and later, Secret Wars) scale needs proper execution and coordination because it serves as the culmination of his long term vision for Marvel Studios.

Why Kevin Feige Staying in Marvel Studios Is Crucial to Disney's Success

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has been instrumental in turning the MCU into a cultural and financial juggernaut, and his proven track record should be enough reason for the new bosses of Disney to keep him in the company as long as he wants.

While the MCU has had its fair share of ups and downs through the years, Feige knows how to address those issues, such as admitting Marvel's slowdown in terms of releasing projects to ensure the connectivity and quality of every Marvel Studios-produced movie or TV show. This proves that Feige is a valuable asset that needs to be retained whatever it takes.

The confirmation that Feige will continue also presents an exciting prospect for the Mutant Saga as well, considering the fact that he is passionate in bringing a proper introduction (and integration) for the X-Men within the confines of the MCU.

In fact, doing so would complete Feige's 17-year MCU goal because fans will finally see the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and the Avengers together as early as 2027 in Avengers: Secret Wars and it is expected to continue in the post-Secret Wars timeline in Phase 7.

All in all, Feige's job security further proves Disney's commitment in ensuring that their big hit IPs will be given a chance to prosper and experience success at a high level for many years to come.