Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Unveils Its 2 New Villains - And They Look Great

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos unveiled the best looks at new villains in the upcoming season of the Disney+ series. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 had a formidable roster of villains, headlined by Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, his Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF), and Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles. Season 3 will elevate the stakes by highlighting a key returning rival and a transformed antagonist rooted in the trauma she suffered from the first two seasons.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos gave first looks at the show's two new villains: Lady Muse and Elektra. While they arrive during a time when the power vacuum left by Fisk's diminished presence makes New York ripe for the taking, the pair of female antagonists is poised to showcase fresh personal stakes for Charlie Cox's Daredevil, considering both women had deep ties to his journey.

Set photos and videos from Elodie Yung's Elektra from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 emerged online in July 2026, showcasing her character's updated costume. Elektra can be seen wearing a more comic-accurate battle suit with a red headband, a red-and-black sleeveless top, and tactical pants.

Set videos also showed Elektra and Daredevil filming together, suggesting their reunion will not go smoothly, as they are seen fighting each other.

Elektra's upcoming interaction with Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is exciting, considering that the last time fans saw Yung's character was when she was deemed dead at the end of The Defenders crossover.

Elektra made her MCU debut in Netflix's Daredevil Season 2, showing off a grounded version of her comic-book costume. The ensemble featured a black bodysuit, a sleeveless vest, and a red cloth hood that covered much of her face during stealth sequences.

Netflix

Elektra's costume received upgrades in The Defenders, adopting a more comic-accurate design with red as the dominant color (while still retaining black accents throughout).

Netflix

In Marvel Comics, Elektra's costume features an all-red color scheme, symbolizing her blood-soaked vendetta as a hired assassin. She also wears a red bandana across her forehead and additional red bindings down her legs.

Marvel Comics

Meanwhile, Lady Muse is one of the most anticipated villains in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 as she makes history as the first MCU villain to combine two key characters (Muse and Heather Glenn).

Set photos offered the first clear look at Heather Glenn's terrifying transformation, including the classic bloody Muse mask, a trench coat, a beanie, and a white top that embraces her serial-killer aesthetic.

Another look at Lady Muse on the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 shows her walking down what appears to be an abandoned street, with an interesting "553" Easter egg referencing the Daredevil comic issue tied to Foggy's faked death.

Another behind-the-scenes look shows Margarita Levieva behind the mask, providing fans a glimpse of her Muse makeup and her scary transformation into one of Season 3's villains.

At the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Heather Glenn made the crucial decision to embrace her darker side, rooted in her psychological collapse due to unresolved trauma of being Muse's victim in Season 1.

Marvel Television

Initially starting as a therapist for Wilson and Vanessa Fisk, and as Matt Murdock's love interest in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Heather was forever changed when Bastian Cooper targeted her after becoming obsessed with her. In the midst of trying to kill her, Heather shot and killed Muse, but this violent act left her with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Marvel Television

After experiencing recurring hallucinations and visions of Muse in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Heather took the final step in her transformation by putting on Muse's bloodstained mask in the show's finale.

In Marvel Comics, Lady Muse's costume is the same as the original Muse's, with only minor adaptations. The mask is identical to the original version, while other recognizable features include the white beanie and a tailor-made suit fit for women.

Marvel Comics

Lady Muse and Elektra aren't the only villains in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Other foes expected to appear include Wilson Fisk, Bullseye, Buck Cashman, and notable members of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force now in jail alongside Matt Murdock.

Lady Muse & Elektra's Inclusion in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Is Bad News for Matt Murdock

Lady Muse and Elektra's involvement in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is crucial to Matt Murdock's journey as both women represent deeply personal stakes that strike at Matt's emotional core.

Given that Matt will likely be in prison at the beginning of Season 3, he will be constrained and left with no choice but to observe from a distance while his allies and Karen Page are potentially targeted by Lady Muse and Elektra in the outside world.

As Matt's most recent ex-girlfriend, Heather Glenn knows his relationship and vulnerabilities better than almost any enemy he has faced. A serial killer version of someone who once loved him creates a painful conflict for Matt because he cannot treat her as another street-level threat. Confronting her forces him to deal with his own role in her collapse.

Elektra's return, meanwhile, makes it even worse. As Matt's most complicated romantic equal, Elektra's arrival in New York without Daredevil will raise the stakes, as she is bound to clash with the Defenders and also target Karen Page. Elektra's willingness to kill may strain Matt's moral code at a moment when he is already at his lowest.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is clearly setting up a collision course that places all three characters (Matt, Elektra, and Lady Muse) in a pivotal situation, forcing each to make game-changing decisions that could alter them and New York forever.