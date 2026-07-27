Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's Villain Officially Combines 2 Key MCU Characters

Daredevil: Born Again isn't bringing back one of its most menacing villains for Season 3; it's fusing him with someone else entirely. The Disney+ series is currently filming its third season for a 2027 premiere, now a few years after the bumpy revival of the Daredevil franchise after three past seasons on Netflix. That relaunch introduced a wave of new villains alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, including Muse, the masked serial killer who terrorized Season 1. Now, heading into Season 3, his legacy is getting a creative, combined continuation.

Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) entered the new show as both Wilson and Vanessa Fisk's (Ayelet Zurer) couples counselor and Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) love interest. Clearly, nothing could go wrong.

That relationship put her in Muse's path: the Season 1 villain took her hostage and nearly killed her before Daredevil saved her, and Heather ultimately killed Muse in the episode "Art for Art's Sake."

Fast-forward to Season 2, and Heather blamed vigilantes for enabling monsters like Muse, having broken things off with Matt, and working with Fisk's anti-vigilante administration, even falsifying psychiatric evaluations to help lock heroes like the Swordsman away for good.

All the while, Muse's ghost haunted her, and she secretly kept his mask rather than destroying it. By the Season 2 finale, her obsession and unresolved trauma devolved into something else entirely: Heather put the mask on herself.

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Season 3 set photos have since confirmed what that finale moment promised. Levieva was spotted on location in character as Lady Muse, dressed in a white shirt and long black trench coat with a beanie pulled over Muse's mask.

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The woman who killed Muse has officially become his successor heading into Season 3, and one of Matt's next major threats is someone he once saw a life together with.

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The show is borrowing from the comics, not adapting them directly, a classic MCU method. In Marvel Comics, the original Muse dies, and his evil spirit manipulates an unrelated character (a young artist named Morgan Whittier) into carrying on his legacy as the second Muse.

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Heather Glenn has no connection to Muse in the source material; there, she's manipulated by the Purple Man instead. That character is known as David Tennant's villainous Kilgrave in the MCU, whom Cox has said he'd like to see return in some fashion.

Lady Muse isn't the only threat waiting for Matt/Daredevil next year. Wilson Fisk lost everything by the end of Season 2: his office, his wife Vanessa (killed by Bullseye), and his freedom, avoiding prison only by agreeing to stay out of New York.

That said, set photos show Fisk back in the city anyway, and actor Jack Mulhern has been spotted on set in Fisk-like tailoring, theorized to be one of Fisk's comic-book sons, creating another set of issues for New York City's street-level heroes.

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Wilson Bethel's Bullseye isn't going anywhere, ending Season 2 in the employ of the mysterious Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard); set photos reveal an upgraded, comic-accurate dark blue and black tactical suit for the new season.

One of the biggest Season developments has been that Elektra (Elodie Yung) returns from the presumed dead, surviving the building collapse that seemingly killed her in The Defenders, just as Matt did.

She's been spotted in a red-and-black costume echoing Daredevil's own, which has led to some speculation she could take up his mantle while he's locked away, possibly even competing with Danny Rand (Finn Jones) for the job. Elektra is much less of a hero than Iron Fist, so we will see how this new (returning) wave of vigilantism will play out.

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In addition, Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan), Fisk's loyal right hand, took a bullet meant for his boss in the finale; the actor has confirmed he's back for at least part of Season 3, though with how Fisk's Season 2 ended, his loyalties are now an open question.

Born Again Season 3's Crossover Event

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Season 2 ended with Matt Murdock's double life catching up to him. After outing himself as Daredevil during Karen Page's (Deborah Ann Woll) trial and helping take down Fisk and the AVTF, Matt was convicted for his years of vigilante activity and sent to prison, even as crowds of New Yorkers took to the streets in red Daredevil masks to back him.

That ending sets up Season 3's biggest swing: a genuine Defenders reunion that could also resolve a few Netflix-era dangling threads.

Set photos have already confirmed Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Jones' Iron Fist together on location, probably assembling within the season's first few episodes rather than trickling in late, the way Jessica Jones did in Season 2.

With Karen Page spotted alongside them, the team appears to be mobilizing to get Matt out of prison, which probably happens during the first half of the season.

Even with all the set photos and confirmed castings, it's hard to totally grasp the main storyline of Season 3, with seemingly more characters than ever being part of Born Again, but a shift away from the classic Daredevil vs. Kingpin feud appears to be happening (for now),