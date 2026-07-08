Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Must Address 4 Major Netflix Cliffhangers

Netflix's partnership with Marvel ended many moons ago. The Defendersverse, as it came to be known, went out with a whimper, with each show canceled before it could wrap up its story, leaving the casts and crews in limbo. Since Marvel Studios had enough on its plate, producing movies and TV shows, it took its sweet time deciding what to do with Daredevil and the rest of his street-level companions.

The Defenders' integration into the MCU proper was slow and steady. Matt Murdock and his arch-enemy, Wilson Fisk, made cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively, before getting back into the swing of things in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again. Despite the production initially wanting to avoid too many connections to the Netflix show, a change in leadership led to a direct line being drawn between the two projects.

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Of course, making the events of Daredevil the backbone of Born Again's story seemingly meant all the other Netflix shows, such as Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, were canon as well. Season 2 of the Disney+ series turned that theory into fact by bringing Jessica Jones and Luke Cage into the fold and referencing their team-up with Daredevil in The Defenders.

Since Jessica and Luke didn't get much screen time in the eight-episode outing, there wasn't much reason for them to explain everything that's happened to them since they last appeared on screen. Born Again Season 3 won't be so lucky, as it's set to not only give the couple a bigger role but also feature the return of Danny Rand, making it a full Defenders reunion.

In truth, the powers that be at Marvel Studios could opt to gloss over all the adventures Jessica, Luke, and Danny were a part of. But they would be doing themselves a disservice because Born Again and future projects that give the characters a platform would benefit from addressing a few of Netflix's major cliffhangers.

Netflix Cliffhangers Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Would Be Wise Not To Ignore

Iron Fist Losing His Powers

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Danny felt like a fish out of water after returning from his adventures overseas to defend New York City as the Immortal Iron Fist. Well, by Season 2 of his solo show, he realized his lack of confidence stemmed from a poor understanding of his title and the responsibility that came with it. The end of Iron Fist saw him leave New York and travel to Asia, where he picked up a few tricks, leaving his home with a new protector.

Colleen Wing became the Iron Fist at the end of Season 2, learning how to imbue her Chi into her sword. Unfortunately, she never got to show off the full scale of her power because Iron Fist got the axe.

With Danny back in the States for Born Again Season 3, it's time for fans to learn how he got his mojo back and what became of Colleen. Jessica Henwick has already expressed her desire to return to the Marvel Universe, so there's no reason to kick the glowing can down the road.

Luke Cage Taking Over a Criminal Empire

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When Luke started using his bulletproof skin to protect the people of Harlem, he made some powerful enemies. The criminal underworld just didn't take kindly to a vigilante screwing with their business. However, at the end of Season 2, one of Luke's biggest rivals, Black Mariah, got the last laugh by gifting him her club, Harlem's Paradise.

Rather than walking away and letting a power vacuum loose in Harlem, Luke decided to take the throne and bring positive change from the inside. His friends tried to persuade him to reconsider, but his mind was made up.

Born Again put Luke in a very different position, making him a father over anything else, someone willing to travel overseas to ensure his family was safe. While his daughter is surely going to continue to be his priority next season, it's going to be hard for him to ignore the past, especially if he takes to the streets as a hero again.

Jessica Jones Giving Up Her Business

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Despite having incredible strength, Jessica Jones has to pay bills like anyone else. In her solo show, he made ends meet by operating as a private investigator at her business, Alias Investigations. Throughout the series' three seasons, numerous characters lent Jessica a hand, but none were more dedicated than Malcolm Ducasse.

Kilgrave left Malcolm in dire straits after manipulating his mind, forcing the young man to turn to drugs for relief. Malcolm eventually got clean and earned Jessica's respect. When it came time for Jessica to walk away at the end of Season 2, she handed Alias over to Malcolm without a second thought.

At the end of Born Again Season 2, though, Jessica was hanging out in the Alias office like the good old days. She also did some work for Matt Murdock and Karen Page, making it seem like she had seller's remorse. She might be working alongside Malcolm, but it's up to Born Again to finish that puzzle.

Trish Walker Being Taken To The Raft

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Jessica was okay giving away a business she worked hard to build because she needed a break. In Season 2 of her solo show, her best friend, Trish Walker, broke bad, and the two came to blows. After much deliberation, Jessica decided she needed to put Trish away for good.

Once the dust had settled, the authorities took Trish to The Raft, the floating prison that was introduced in Captain America: Civil War. While she seemed remorseful for her actions, all those years behind bars could make her change her tune.

The Raft has remained relevant since the end of Jessica Jones. In Captain America: Brave New World, both Red Hulk and The Leader found themselves imprisoned there. It's about time that the MCU provides an update on Trish and maybe even unleashes her on New York again.