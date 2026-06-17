Female Iron Fist Actress Breaks Silence On MCU Return Following Marvel Netflix Reunion

The actress behind the female Iron Fist officially spoke out on a potential return to the MCU after news confirmed a Netflix reunion. Marvel Studios has made a concerted effort over the last few years to fully integrate the Defenders Saga from Netflix with the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, more stars from that streaming franchise seem eager to return to their fan-favorite roles.

Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick spoke about potentially returning to her role as Colleen Wing in the MCU after her run in Netflix's Defenders Saga. In an interview with Polygon, she said that she "would love to do it if the story is right." Reminiscing fondly on her experience, she would enjoy seeing Colleen get "a cooler suit:"

"It's public news that a lot of the cast is going back, and I would love to do it if the story is right. I loved playing Colleen, and I think it would be really cool after nine years to put the suit back on. Maybe a new suit, maybe a cooler suit. It would be a pleasure. We'll see."

As of writing, Henwick has not been confirmed to reprise her role in any future MCU projects. Henwick played Colleen Wing in both seasons of Iron Fist and also starred in one episode of Luke Cage Season 1 and six of the eight episodes in The Defenders. Originally known as a capable martial arts instructor, she later revealed herself to be part of The Hand and betrayed the group in support of Danny Rand after learning of their sinister nature.

At the end of Season 2, after Danny's rival Davos seals the power of the Iron Fist, Danny performs a ritual to transfer that power to Colleen permanently. She defeats Davos and becomes the new Iron Fist, using her chi to charge the katana she is known for fighting with. She also paired up with Simone Missick's Misty Knight to form a crime-fighting duo known as the Daughters of the Dragon.

This quote comes after set photos supposedly showed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, which is currently filming and expected to be released in March 2027, is bringing back Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Danny Rand.

Colleen Wing's Potential Role in Future MCU Projects

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Should Colleen Wing eventually come back into the MCU, she would do so holding the mantle of the Iron Fist after Danny passed on his powers to her. This would make her one of the more powerful street-level fighters in the MCU, on a level with other heroes like Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones (all of whom are in Born Again Season 3, as is Luke Cage).

After gaining the power of the Iron Fist, Colleen's story remains a mystery, as she has not been mentioned in any subsequent MCU movies or TV shows. However, many expect her to still be in the greater New York area, protecting the city while Danny went off to learn more about his past, before which he told Colleen in a note that he knew what the medallion bearing her family crest meant.

Meanwhile, Danny's storyline in Born Again Season 3 is being kept under wraps. Even so, his return pushes the door wide open for a reunion between him and Colleen. All things considered, it would only make sense for Marvel to continue Colleen's story and give her a chance to shine with the Iron Fist mantle.