The final episode of VisionQuest seems to have set up Tommy Maximoff's new team for potential roles in a new MCU spy series. After Ruaridh Mollica brought the older Tommy to life in VisionQuest, the stage is set for the Young Avenger to have an extended run of success in the MCU. While the Young Avengers may not assemble for some time under Marvel Studios' watch, this does not mean Mollica will definitely be out of action for too long.

Marvel Television's VisionQuest, which is now streaming in full on Disney+, teamed Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Maximoff with Paladin (Todd Stashwick), Lisa Molinari/Coat of Arms (Lauren Morais), and EDITH (Emily Hampshire). At the end of Episode 8, these four link up on a new private plane, as EDITH and Paladin discuss their new strategy to make a living as a more ethical kind of bounty hunters. This comes after Tommy showed off the full range of his impressive speed-based powers for the first time alongside Paul Bettany's Vision.

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After this initial discussion, Lisa shows up and lays out her ground rules, including that her boyfriend (Tommy) flies free with them. Tommy and Paladin share a tense but comical moment before they fly off towards their next mission. While this specific team’s future is unknown, it could be setting them up for a return in Marvel’s upcoming Zodiac series. This show was first unveiled at New York Comic-Con 2026 and is in the early stages of development for an expected 2028 release.

Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum did not reveal much about this show on stage, but he teased that there is "a lot hidden" in the official title card. This includes a font that closely resembles the eagle in the SHIELD logo for the "A", teasing that the classic spy organization could be set to return to the MCU after more than a decade away from the confirmed canon timeline.

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While the plot for this show is still being kept under wraps, it seems to be a natural place for Tommy and his team of bounty hunters/antiheroes to come back into the fold for Marvel Studios. The finale also set Tommy up to continue his family reunion with Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff and their father, Vision.

How Tommy Maximoff's Team Could Play Into Zodiac

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Considering Zodiac is teased as something of a spy thriller series, Tommy Maximoff's team could fit seamlessly into the story if they play a role. With their new status as a bounty-hunting team, they could wind up on either the protagonist or antagonist side of the story.

The prevailing theory is that they might be working on some kind of spy/espionage mission that leads them to try to take down or work with the titular Zodiac team. Originally, that group was a criminal organization whose members were named and costumed after signs of the astrological zodiac, whose ultimate goal was to obtain world economic and political domination.

Many have also theorized that this could be a way to bring SHIELD back into the picture and make the seven-season Agents of SHIELD show canon to the greater MCU. Characters like Tommy and Paladin would seemingly mix well with SHIELD agents like Phil Coulson and Daisy Johnson if Marvel wanted to go that route, which would only add more classic lore to the MCU as the franchise continues to expand.