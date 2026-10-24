Marvel Studios Confirms Historic Return Of Young Avenger Who Died On Screen

Death is so rarely final in the comic-book world. Since Marvel Studios follows the source material's lead, characters don't have to worry much about an untimely end; after all, the powers that be will find a way to bring them back. Just look at Vision, who died in Avengers: Infinity War, only to be resurrected by Wanda Maximoff in her hex and rebuilt by SWORD. But he's not the only MCU hero to get a second chance, as a future Young Avenger is back, better than ever, after a brush with death.

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To celebrate the release of its newest Disney+ series, VisionQuest, Marvel Studios held a London premiere that brought together everyone who worked on the project. Joe Locke, who played Billy Kaplan (later revealed to be Billy Maximoff) in Agatha All Along, attended. Marvel Studios stopped short of revealing Locke's role but essentially confirmed his casting, a development that Tommy Maximoff actor Ruaridh Mollica further reinforced.

Billy and Tommy came to exist the same way that the second version of Vision did: via Wanda's magic in 2021's WandaVision. They grew up inside the Westview hex and were prepared to disappear when the fake reality started to unravel. However, MCU magic works in mysterious ways, transporting both Billy and Tommy's consciousnesses into living people on the brink of death.

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At this point, the young heroes' goal is to reunite their family; Billy began searching for Tommy at the end of Agatha All Along, while Tommy spent the first few episodes of VisionQuest trying to get his synthezoid father to accept him. What they don't realize is that Marvel Studios is building a much larger support system for them via the Young Avengers. The team is coming together nicely, so all that's left is to assemble it.

Young Avengers With Roles to Play in the MCU's Future

Cassie Lang

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Many years have passed since Cassie Lang hid in her bedroom while her father, Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, battled Yellow Jacket. She's come into her own as a hero, even helping defeat Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With Cassie set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios clearly has big plans for her. Well, she'd make a great leader for the Young Avengers, since she already has experience dealing with Avengers-level threats and walking away unscathed.

Kate Bishop

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Like Cassie, Kate Bishop has spent time in the field with a real-life Avenger. In Hawkeye, she teamed up with Clint Barton to help him uncover a dark plot taking shape in New York City. Despite being in over her head at times, Kate held her own and earned the bow that the first Hawkeye passed down to her at the end of the show. The last time anyone saw her, she was chatting it up with another potential Young Avenger and got a spiel similar to what Tony Stark heard at the end of the first Iron Man.

Ms. Marvel

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The hero doing their best Nick Fury impression was none other than Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, who realized after spending time with Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau in The Marvels that she needed to get friends closer to her age. Kamala was no doubt teasing the formation of the Young Avengers at the end of the 2023 Marvel Studios film. But the MCU has kept her in a holding pattern for the last few years. Maybe the inevitably tragic events of Doomsday will give Kamala and her team the room they need to take off.

America Chavez

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Stephen Strange learned all about Billy and Tommy when he went up against the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. America Chavez was the apple of Wanda's evil eye in that movie because the young hero could travel the multiverse with ease. After Wanda saw the error of her ways, she let America go, which meant she could study under Wong at Kamar-Taj. He'll help her get better control of her powers, so when the Young Avengers do assemble, she'll do more good than harm.

Ironheart

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America and Riri Williams aren't so different because a villain went after the latter in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever because of her gifts. Shuri made sure nothing happened to another powerful mind and gave Riri the tools she needed to succeed. In Ironheart, Riri took things to another level by perfecting her Ironheart suit. Unfortunately, she fell in with the wrong crowd and ended up cutting a deal with the demon Mephisto. Marvel Studios has set up a complicated future for Ironheart, one that could force a group of young heroes to lend her a hand.

Skaar

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day didn't provide an update on Hulk's son, Skaar, beyond a photo on Bruce Banner's desk. But he's still out there and likely waiting for Marvel Studios to give him a chance to prove himself. With no clear landing spot for Skaar, outside of potentially one of the upcoming Avengers movies, which are set to be a who's who of the MCU, a spot on the Young Avengers roster is as good as anything for the Jade Giant's successor.