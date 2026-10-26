Disney+ Announces Marvel's Surprise Next Show - And It's Releasing Soon Before Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is officially slated for a March 2027 release, but before it arrives, Marvel has an unexpected show up its sleeve. The Matt Murdock series began in 2025, rebooting the Netflix Daredevil with a stellar season, and returned the following year with an even more intriguing story. Season 3 is confirmed to be the final installment, despite initial plans to keep the show running for years on Disney+. March 2027 is a long way off, and Marvel is bridging the gap with interesting new content ahead of Born Again's premiere.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast returns on November 5, following a five-episode run hosted by Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez. The first batch revisited the Infinity Saga, with guests including Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, meanwhile, will release with a very different ending than showrunner Dario Scardapane intended, with reshoots planned after his exit.

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Scardapane's departure comes in the middle of post-production, meaning another creative team is now handling the editing, VFX, and scoring. The reshoots suggest the season was not originally written as a series finale, and the story is now being retooled to serve as one. In September, Marvel made it official that the series will not continue beyond a third season, joining a string of Disney+ cancellations at the studio, including Wonder Man and Spider-Noir.

It will be interesting to see whether the reshoots affect Born Again's March release tradition. The first season premiered on March 4, 2025, and the second arrived on March 24 of this year. Season 3 could slide a bit in post-production and land in April instead, though a quick turnaround would keep its premiere schedule intact. The first two seasons also opened with a two-episode premiere structure, which is likely to stay.

March 2027 could be an even bigger month for Marvel overall. Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18 and could arrive on Premium Video on Demand platforms that same month, since Marvel films typically spend about three months in theaters before hitting digital. Even if it misses March, it will likely land on digital during Born Again's Disney+ run, which should wrap in late April or early May. It is worth noting that a PVOD release is very different from a streaming release. Avengers: Doomsday will not arrive on Disney+ until much later in 2027. PVOD simply makes the movie available for purchase or rental on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Both Daredevil: Born Again and Avengers: Doomsday will entertain fans in very distinct ways, offering unique flavors of superhero storytelling. Doomsday is set to be the biggest Marvel story ever put on screen, introducing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as its big bad alongside multiversal spectacle on a scale never before seen in the franchise.

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Born Again, on the other hand, will tell a much smaller story, following a now-imprisoned Matt Murdock forced to survive incarceration alongside the same criminals he helped put away. The show has no villain on the scale of Doctor Doom, with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin exiled from New York and operating from a very different position of power in the new season.

Season 3 will also remain at street level, toeing the same line as its predecessors. The most notable villain confirmed is Heather Glenn, who picks up the original Muse's mask and becomes Lady Muse. Margarita Levieva was spotted on set in the mask back in April, confirming Glenn's full descent into villainy. Bullseye is also expected to take a more antagonistic role than he did in Season 2, having joined Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles on a plane in the finale after being offered the chance to become a black ops assassin, a gig tied to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's CIA. Set photos have even shown him in a new, more comic-accurate suit.

Avengers: Doomsday potentially arriving on digital platforms around the same time as Born Again's run would have been even more exciting if Charlie Cox appeared in that film as Daredevil. The actor has, however, shut down rumors that he features in the crossover.

What Else Hits Disney+ Before Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

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Disney+ subscribers who want more than the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast while they wait for the Man Without Fear have plenty to watch on the streamer. Marvel's VisionQuest, the WandaVision trilogy capper starring Paul Bettany, premiered just this week. However, there's a lot more content on the platform beyond Marvel shows. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 arrives next, on Friday, November 20, adapting The Titan's Curse across eight episodes released in weekly pairs.

Then Ahsoka Season 2 hits the platform on Wednesday, January 20, 2027, with Rosario Dawson returning for Dave Filoni's latest live-action Star Wars series. The show picks up where Season 1 left off in 2023, with Ahsoka and Sabine Wren stranded on the remote planet Peridea.

Snowfall spinoff The Drop: A Snowfall Saga will also release new episodes on October 20 and 27. The series continues the story of Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons as they try to follow a more righteous path. Wanda gets sober and pursues music, while Leon runs a free legal clinic to atone for the harm he caused by peddling drugs in his past life.

For those more interested in films, Disney+ has plenty in store on that front as well. The live-action remake of Moana, featuring Dwayne Johnson as Maui, arrives on the platform on October 21 following a disappointing box office run. Disney's upcoming animated film Hexed, which hits theaters on November 25, is expected to arrive on the streamer around February. The film follows a teenager with witch powers who is treated as an outcast before discovering a hidden witch realm that transforms her life.