Several MCU movies and shows are still to come in the rest of Phase 6, and the excitement level for each entry varies. Marvel Studios began its current phase in July 2025 with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which introduced Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards and gave Doctor Doom his MCU debut in its post-credits scene. Since then, Wonder Man and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 carried the banner on Disney+ while the biggest swings of the Multiverse Saga waited in the wings.

The back half of the phase packs in two Avengers films, a new Spider-Man adventure, a solo series for a rebuilt synthezoid searching for his purpose, and a third season of Marvel Television’s street-level flagship. Anticipation across those five projects is wildly uneven, though. One of them broke a marketing record within the past week, while another still has not shown the public a single frame to get them giddy about it. Here is how The Direct ranks the five remaining Phase 6 movies and shows, starting with the least anticipated and finishing with the project generating the most excitement.

Phase 6’s Five Remaining Marvel Projects, Ranked by Anticipation

5.) VisionQuest

Marvel Television

Paul Bettany finally returns as Vision in VisionQuest, the Disney+ series that wraps up the trilogy WandaVision started and Agatha All Along continued. The show follows White Vision, the reprogrammed synthezoid who flew off with the original Vision’s memories in the WandaVision finale, as he pieces together who he really is. Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas serves as showrunner, and James Spader reprises Ultron for the first time since Avengers: Age of Ultron.

On paper, a Bettany and Spader reunion should be a major draw. The problem is visibility. Marvel screened early footage at New York Comic-Con in 2025, teasing human versions of Jarvis and Friday alongside an adult Tommy Maximoff, yet never released any of it online. Twelve weeks out from the premiere, general audiences have seen nothing, keeping the buzz around VisionQuest quieter than anything else on this list.

A teaser at San Diego Comic-Con could change the temperature quickly, though, and Vision’s five-year absence from the screen leaves plenty of story to mine. Until Marvel shows its hand, the synthezoid stays in last place.

VisionQuest premieres on Disney+ on October 14.

4.) Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

Matt Murdock’s world changed forever at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, when Charlie Cox’s lawyer revealed that he is the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Season 3 picks up roughly a year after that bombshell, and the season recently cleared a major hurdle. Vincent D’Onofrio confirmed on social media on July 21 that filming wrapped after four months of production in New York City.

The company Matt is set to keep is what makes this season exciting. Krysten Ritter returns as Jessica Jones following her Season 2 appearance, and set photos from the spring revealed that Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and Finn Jones’ Iron Fist are joining the story, as well. The inclusion of these characters means that the new season will bring the Defenders back together for the first time since their 2017 Netflix team-up. As if these additions weren’t enough, recent set photos also revealed Elektra's return. Matt Murdock's love life is about to be complicated again.

Born Again only ranks fourth on this list because its next season doesn’t drop until next year. Since fans just watched a full season a few months ago, anticipation naturally isn't as high as the overwhelming demand for a new Avengers or Spider-Man movie, franchises audiences haven’t seen on the big screen in years.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is expected to hit Disney+ in early 2027.

3.) Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

The Multiverse Saga ends with Avengers: Secret Wars, the film that closes Phase 6 and serves as a soft reboot for the MCU. Joe and Anthony Russo direct once again, and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom is expected to carry his story past this December’s showdown and into the finale.

Ranking the saga’s grand conclusion in the middle feels almost disrespectful, but its distant release date naturally keeps current anticipation modest. Secret Wars will not arrive in theaters until next year, and Joe Russo admitted as recently as June that the film remained in pre-production while work on Doomsday continued. With no public footage available yet, fans have little to go on until Doomsday arrives this December. Since Doomsday is expected to set up the events of Secret Wars, anticipation for this later film will likely remain mild until the first part of the story unfolds.

Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters on December 17, 2027.

2.) Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Seven years after Avengers: Endgame, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes reassemble in Avengers: Doomsday, and the first full trailer proved the appetite never faded. The footage pulled in 503 million views within 24 hours of its July 20 debut, the second-biggest trailer launch in film history and the biggest ever for a Disney release, ahead of the 365 million earned by Deadpool & Wolverine’s 2024 Super Bowl teaser.

Ticket sales told a similar story. Doomsday raked in $16.5 million in advance sales on day one from roughly 1,000 theaters, reportedly trailing only Spider-Man: No Way Home and Brand New Day among post-pandemic pre-sale launches. Robert Downey Jr.’s first spoken words as Doctor Doom drew wide praise, as did the return of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and the sight of the Avengers trading blows with the X-Men.

The reception carried some sour notes, though. Plenty of fans picked at visual effects that looked unfinished, while others felt the trailer focused too much on spectacle and nostalgia. There was also a sense that Doom didn’t receive enough buildup beyond a brief post-credits appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, leaving some viewers less invested than they were during the slow burn toward Avengers: Infinity War. Those gripes keep Doomsday out of the top spot despite it being arguably the biggest film of the year.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18.

1.) Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

No project on this list generated a response quite like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, whose trailer racked up 719 million views in 24 hours, the largest launch in movie history and a record even Doomsday’s monster debut could not catch. With release only days away, the anticipation for this movie is at a fever pitch.

It isn’t surprising that fans are very excited about this movie, given the direction Marvel is going with the story. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is mutating, growing organic webs, and sensing a psychic threat nobody else can detect. Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk appears in a Spider-Man film for the first time, complete with an ominous "No Banner; only Hulk" warning, revealing the Savage Hulk fans have longed for in recent years.

Jon Bernthal’s Punisher also graduates to the big screen after his acclaimed television run. Destin Daniel Cretton directs, while Zendaya’s MJ and Jacob Batalon’s Ned return with no memory of the friend they gave up in No Way Home.

Then there is Sadie Sink. Marvel still refuses to reveal who the Stranger Things star plays, and that secrecy turned her role into the summer’s favorite guessing game, with Jean Grey leading the fan theories. The mystery kept Brand New Day in headlines for months, and with the movie this close, Peter Parker’s fourth solo outing claims the top spot without much of a fight.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on Friday, July 31.