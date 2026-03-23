James Gunn Confirms DC Studios Will Be Releasing 'A Few' Upcoming DC TV Shows That Are Similar To Superman Spin-off 'Krypto Saves the Day'

James Gunn has confirmed that DC Studios plans to expand its slate of animated content with several more shows similar in tone and style to Krypto Saves the Day! Since taking over DC's cinematic direction, Gunn has emphasized building a DC universe that appeals to a wide range of audiences, spanning everything from childhood cartoons to darker, R-rated storytelling. That's now being executed, with projects designed to reach different age groups and genres while still existing within the same broader DC brand.

When asked on Threads whether more DC cartoons like the Krypto Saves the Day! spin-off were in the plans, James Gunn didn't hesitate, replying with a very direct, "Absolutely. A few!"

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That response is a promising sign that more bite-sized animated projects could be headed to streaming and other platforms under the DC Studios banner.

Even though Krypto Saves the Day! It isn't part of the official DCU canon, but it still shares some clear DNA with Superman, including the same symbol style and a similar design for Krypto that mirrors the live-action version.

The new animation style also mirrors recent comic interpretations, such as Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton, which similarly portray the character with a younger, more playful appearance.

What also makes the concept easy to replicate is the format. The DC Kids series is incredibly short, just four episodes that run about five minutes each, making it a simple way to tell quick, kid-friendly adventures featuring DC heroes without requiring the scale of a full animated season.

If Gunn sticks with this model, it would be easy to imagine other characters getting similar mini-series introductions. Krypto is a family-friendly character to highlight, but there are plenty of other heroes that could fit the bill.

Ch'p, a squirrel Green Lantern, could be a potential character that Gunn could bring to life on the small screen. Squirrels are already a lovable part of the DCU, with David Corenswet's Superman lovingly saving one in his first film.

Canonically, future seasons of Creature Commandos, Blue Beetle, and more are set to take up most of the DCU canon animation space. But other DC Kids series by Gunn will help get kids invested in these characters earlier, similar to Disney+'s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

This is further proof and confirmation that DC Studios will be continuing to appeal to a vast audience, with a diverse 2026 slate coming soon for fans to enjoy.

DCU's Diverse 2026 Slate and Beyond

The DC Studios slate in 2026 highlights how intentionally diverse the new DCU is becoming under Gunn's leadership. Within just a few months, audiences will see a theatrical cosmic adventure in Supergirl, a grounded detective-style HBO series in Lanterns, and an R-rated body-horror take on a Batman villain with Clayface.

That range alone spans different mediums, tones, and ratings, demonstrating Gunn's philosophy that DC stories shouldn't all feel the same, and he's willing to work outside the lines with DC kids series like Krypto Saves the Day!

Instead, the goal appears to be letting each project embrace its own genre and creative voice, whether that’s cosmic sci-fi, superhero spectacle, or something closer to horror.

Gunn has repeatedly emphasized that the DCU should function as a storytelling sandbox where filmmakers can explore wildly different styles, and so far, he's stuck to his guns.