Once VisionQuest ended, it felt like things would finally slow down for Marvel Studios ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday. But Sony Pictures threw a wrench in those plans by announcing a re-release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day titled Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day. The new cut features deleted scenes, including the one with Claire Temple, aka Night Nurse. Even more exciting is the potential for another Doomsday-related post-credits scene that sets up the events of the highly anticipated film.

Marvel Studios started turning up the Doomsday heat when it released a new cut of Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Endgame Encore, which featured a few scenes that all paved the way for Doomsday. Loki visited Steve Rogers in one; Doctor Doom kidnapped the Hulk in another; and the final one saw TVA employees watch their monitors as the multiverse began to fall apart.

VisionQuest then picked up the baton, dropping a surprise post-credits scene where Doctor Doom traveled to Mount Wundagore from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and recruited Scarlet Witch to his evil team.

While Scarlet Witch's return feels like a great final lead-in to Doomsday, it doesn't have to be. The return of Brand New Day to theaters opens the door for another tease. Now it's just about figuring out which direction Marvel Studios will take once the credits roll on the extended version of the hit movie.

Avengers: Doomsday Post-Credits Scenes That Would Enhance Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Re-Release

Doctor Doom Brings Peter Parker Into the Fold

Marvel Studios

As great as Spider-Man: Brand New Day was, it wasn't without faults. One major complaint many audience members had was that the film's post-credits scene, which saw Ned Leeds' Spider-Tracker lose the titular hero somewhere in space, didn't meet expectations.

An easy fix would be for the re-release to follow up on the previous post-credits scene by showing Doctor Doom taking Spider-Man off Earth, just like he did with Hulk and Scarlet Witch. That way, Doomsday won't have to spend any time explaining why the Wall-Crawler is absent.

Doctor Strange Ends Up on the Wrong Team

Marvel Studios

If Doom can't track down Peter Parker, he should turn his attention to one of the hero's mentors, Doctor Strange. The rumor mill continues to claim that Strange will join Doom's team, potentially taking on the role of his right-hand man, Boris.

Marvel Studios can put an end to all the theorizing by showing Doom capture Strange and potentially Clea, who could be one of the Latverian witches, in Brand New Day's new post-credits scene. Doom adding those two magical beings to his roster would all but ensure his victory.

Tobey Maguire's Peter 2 Gets Confirmed for Doomsday

Sony Pictures

Another hot rumor about Doomsday is that Tobey Maguire will return as Spider-Man. With the incursions threatening the multiverse, Peter 2 might have to fight to protect his home.

Brand New Day's post-credits scene could serve as a calm before the storm, showing Maguire's hero swinging through the city he's saved so many times as a terrifying new threat arrives. Perhaps a couple of the villains he saved in Spider-Man: No Way Home, including Doc Ock and Green Goblin, return for the scene as well, further driving home the dire stakes in Doomsday.

A Tease of the Symbiote

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios might prefer that a post-credits scene in a Spider-Man movie stay Peter Parker-focused. If that's the case, there's an elephant made of goo in the room that needs addressing. The MCU's Spider-Man has yet to interact with the symbiote that turns his suit black and makes him a loose cannon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home showed its arrival on Earth-616, but that development didn't stick. Well, Brand New Day has a golden oppurtunity to make up for that miscue by teasing the symbiote's arrival in either Doomsday or its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Defenders Punch Their Ticket

Marvel Television

The lines between MCU TV shows and movies are starting to blur, as evidenced by the VisionQuest post-credits scene. Brand New Day featured a character that originated from Netflix, Punisher, who helped the titular hero with his Jean Grey problem. The re-release will add another to the mix by bringing back Night Nurse.

Since The Defenders Saga is as relevant as ever, Marvel Studios could go all out and confirm that the team has a role in the end of the Multiverse Saga. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 comes out after Doomsday and before Secret Wars, so there's a chance the stars align, and Daredevil and Spider-Man fight side by side on the big screen.