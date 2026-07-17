Marvel Still Has 2 Yet to Release Post-Credit Scenes That Will Directly Set Up Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios is doubling down on post-credits scenes as the secret weapon to subtly launch Avengers: Doomsday. The Multiverse Saga used post-credits scenes extensively to build toward Doomsday, but it completely shifted from the original Kang focus to Doctor Doom after Jonathan Majors exited the MCU. While earlier post-credits scenes from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are still expected to connect, other direct setups from The Marvels, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and most recently, The Fantastic Four: First Steps are set to lay the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday.

Entertainment scooper Cryptic HD Quality reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will have one post-credits scene that will directly set up the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

This is crucial because it could clear the air about Spider-Man's real status in Doomsday while still planting seeds for its mysterious Doctor Doom-heavy plot.

It also effectively continues Marvel Studios' post-credits strategy in the Multiverse Saga, with Brand New Day's stinger expected to pull Peter into the larger Multiversal orbit, effectively making the solo film an essential stepping stone rather than a side quest.

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn't the only expected post-credits scene to connect to Doomsday in 2026.

Marvel Studios has already confirmed that the upcoming Avengers: Endgame re-release on September 25 will include a post-credits scene that connects to Avengers: Doomsday. This Endgame tag could bridge back to the Infinity Saga, potentially exploring lingering consequences of the Time Heist and Multiversal ripples.

With these two post-credits scenes, Marvel is clearly stacking these teases in the final stretch before Doomsday. This approach builds sustained hype without overloading individual projects, keeping audiences engaged ahead of the crossover.

This is smart hype-building for the franchise, echoing what they did with 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, which directly set up Avengers: Endgame by having Ant-Man trapped in the Quantum Realm after Thanos' snap. Similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp, Brand New Day stays relatively street-level and self-contained for Peter Parker's personal story, saving the big Multiversal handoff for its lone post-credits scene.

It is also possible that VisionQuest, the last MCU Disney+ series before Avengers: Doomsday, could also include a post-credits scene to set up Vision's potential role in the MCU crossover or even a Young Avengers set up due to Billy and Tommy Maximoff's inclusion in the show.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive in theaters on Friday, July 31.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Post-Credits Scene Could Change Spider-Man Forever

Marvel Studios

Although Spider-Man: Brand New Day is keeping the Multiverse elements minimal so Peter's story can breathe on its own, the post-credits scene is expected to be a big swing, likely a recruitment tease for Avengers: Doomsday or a Multiversal incursion warning. Either way, this post-credits scene is set to change Spider-Man forever.

Peter Parker has spent much of the Multiverse Saga isolated after Doctor Strange's spell from No Way Home erased his identity from the world. A Doomsday-setting post-credits scene could transform Peter into an active participant in the saga's endgame, shifting his status (once again) from a friendly neighborhood hero to an essential player in the grand scheme of alternate realities.

Some claimed that this feels like the moment Peter fully rejoins the big leagues at the exact right time, while pulling the street-level corner of the MCU into the Doctor Doom conflict.

Moreover, marketing for Brand New Day revealed that Spider-Man will undergo some sort of physical transformation in the film, and it feels like the beginning of something deeper. It seems as if the organic webbing upgrade and other physical upgrades could carry over into either Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, making him a stronger hero that could serve as a vital hero in the looming fight against Doctor Doom.