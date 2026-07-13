Tom Holland Admits Spider-Man's Biggest Challenge In 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Is Not Jean Grey, Tombstone or Hulk, But Actually 'Loneliness'

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has confirmed a surprising challenge for his character in his next MCU movie. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Holland's fourth leading Spider-Man film, and it continues on from the devastating events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The next Spider-Man movie isn't skimping on its villains, with Scorpion, Boomerang, Hulk, and a mysterious mind controller (possibly Jean Grey) all causing trouble for the web-slinger, but those won't be his biggest problem.

While on the red carpet for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Amsterdam, Holland spoke to @insanian about his character's greatest challenge in the new MCU movie. After some thought, the actor shared Spider-Man/Peter Parker's biggest problem is "probably loneliness," adding that he's "completely alone" as a result of Doctor Strange's spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland continued that the film is "all about missing [MJ]" and "his best friend". The actor hinted that Spider-Man "overcomes that hardship" and "learns that lesson" by the end of the movie:

"The biggest challenge my character faces is probably loneliness. And I know that doesn't sound like a lot in the scheme of superhero movies, but he's completely alone. And it's all about missing [MJ] and wanting to be back with the love of his life, and his best friend, and feel that there's a community that he belongs to. The thing I'm most proud of is, he overcomes that hardship, he learns that lesson, and I hope that young people around the world watch the movie and learn that lesson."

Strange's spell wiped everyone's memories of Peter Parker, meaning the character is completely incognito once again as Spider-Man, but also has no one to turn to in his personal life. Snippets of Spider-Man: Brand New Day have shown Peter keeping an eye on MJ and Ned via their social media, and also trying to get close to them by reintroducing himself into their lives as a new friend. But this attempt may have consequences, as one of the mystery villains in the trailer threatens to "go see how MJ is doing," forcing Spider-Man to step in and protect her and, in the process, warning him off close connections.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Tramell Tillman. The movie, which releases on July 31st, is the next installment in the MCU ahead of Avengers: Doomsday this December.

Spider-Man's Biggest Problem Has Nothing to Do With His Villains

Marvel Studios

While Spider-Man: Brand New Day, like all MCU movies, has its share of iconic villains for Peter Parker to face (including Tombstone, Tarantula, Scorpion, and Boomerang, just to name a few), his true challenge is a deeply human one. With Spider-Man 4 picking up several years after No Way Home, Peter has been operating without a support network for a long time, to the point that his reliance on his Spider-Man identity is causing physical problems.

Of course, Spider-Man will still have his hands full fighting off the likes of Scorpion, Boomerang, the Hand, Hulk, and Sadie Sink's mysterious Jean Grey-like villain in the movie, as well as trying to keep Jon Bernthal's Punisher in line. But all of this means nothing if he has nothing or no one to fight for, which it seems is something he may need to learn by the end of the film.

How exactly Peter plans to get the people in his life back after the memory spell remains to be seen. There have already been suggestions that the magic may have flaws, particularly with Holland hinting recently that at least one person remembers Peter Parker, so if these loopholes are exploitable, there's still a chance for Peter to regain his old life.