Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter Co-Star Might've Just Spoiled The Movie's Big Twist

Amy Adams just confirmed a major detail about her character in the Ryan Gosling-starring Star Wars: Starfighter, and she may have unknowingly revealed a massive spoiler for the movie as a whole. Starfighter is the next movie in line to be released by Lucasfilm in the Star Wars universe. Reportedly, the upcoming film will usher in a new era within the galaxy far, far away, as it is expected to take place after the sequel trilogy in the timeline and not directly connect to anything within the Skywalker Saga. Notably, the cast is filled with A-list actors, such as Amy Adams, Ryan Gosling, Mia Goth, and the DCU's Aaron Pierre.

Starfighter actress Amy Adams recently appeared on the SmartLess podcast (which is hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett), as shared via YouTube, and during the episode in which she appeared, the Oscar-nominated actress talked a bit about her role in the upcoming Star Wars movie titled Starfighter.

Not much has been revealed about Adams' character in the movie, but according to reports, she will be portraying the mother of Flynn Gray's character, who is one of the two leads (alongside Ryan Gosling).

Since Gray is going to play such a pivotal role in the film, many expected Adams' character to be just as crucial if the rumors were true that she was portraying his mother. However, while on the podcast, Adams revealed that her role in Starfighter is actually not substantial at all, at least in terms of screentime.

Disney

Specifically, Adams mentioned at around the 31:00 mark that she didn't know how much she was allowed to reveal about her experience on Starfighter this far ahead of the movie's release date, but she did simply state, "I had a very small part," indicating that she won't be on-screen much at all in the movie.

This simple revelation from Adams gives more evidence to the reports that she is playing the Jedi mother of Flynn Gray's character, but also could reveal a huge plot twist in the movie — that Adams' character will die extremely early on.

As mentioned, Adams is an A-list actor who has been nominated for six Oscar Awards and two Emmys. Disney and Lucasfilm absolutely would not hire her for a role with extremely little screentime unless the character was incredibly important to the plot and overwhelmingly impactful. Essentially, a heartbreaking death would make her role both important and emotionally impactful, and would likely set the rest of the movie's events completely in motion.

Therefore, if Adams is telling the truth (which she most likely is), it seems probable that she is, in fact, playing the mother of Flynn Gray's character and will die very early on in the film, possibly even in the opening scene. Her death would likely cause Gray's character to venture out on his journey, where he will seemingly meet Ryan Gosling's character.

Of course, nothing can be known for sure until the movie is released and fans get to see Starfighter (which Disney reportedly screened footage of recently) for themselves, but it seems pretty likely that the reports about Adams' character so far will be true. It is worth noting, as well, that Adams' character details aren't the only major plot points that have been reported on or speculated about with Starfighter's story.

Every Major Reported Plot Detail About Star Wars: Starfighter

Ryan Gosling's Character Is a War Hero

Lucasfilm

Some major rumors about Starfighter center around Gosling's character, whose name still hasn't been confirmed. As many could have guessed, the rumors suggest that Gosling will play the movie's main character, and that he will actually be the uncle of Flynn Gray's character. That would make him the brother of Amy Adams' character.

Specifically, the rumors point to Adams' character dying at the beginning of the movie (which Adams' recent quotes support) and tasking Gray's character with finding his uncle, which is Gosling's character.

Notably, these same reports also detail that Gosling's character will be a war hero and a former pilot who is somewhat down on his luck while trying to make a living in a galaxy where war is in the rearview mirror. Most likely, since Adams' character is apparently a Jedi and Gosling is portraying a protagonist, that would mean he was a pilot in the Resistance during the sequel trilogy.

Since he is touted as a war hero, it may be revealed that he performed some kind of great action during the war, such as taking down a Star Destroyer, helping destroy Starkiller Base, or something else.

Amy Adams' Character's Connection to the Force

Paramount Pictures

Some rumors already suggested that Amy Adams' character will be the mother of Flynn Gray's character. However, there are other reports that she will actually be portraying a Jedi. This would definitely be strange, as Adams was not included in the sequel trilogy at all, and there were no other Jedi mentioned in the sequels.

However, she could definitely pass as a character around the correct age to be one of Luke Skywalker's students. It would not be surprising if it were revealed that Kylo Ren did not successfully kill all of Luke's students at his academy, and that Adams' character was able to escape, or something along those lines.

The Villains' Roles

A24

A lot of major Stafighter rumors also make substantial claims about the movie's antagonists. According to these reports, the film will have two major villains, and they will be played by Mia Goth and House of the Dragon's Matt Smith.

Specifically, these rumors state that Goth's character will be a Force-sensitive Dark Side user, but not necessarily a Sith. She will have a lightsaber and use the Dark Side of the Force, but will be more of a mercenary, similar to Ahsoka's Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati.

Of course, a mercenary has to have someone to work for, and that is where Matt Smith comes in. Reportedly, Smith will play some type of warlord or arms dealer who has direct ties to Goth's character.

It is also worth noting that Goth's character will be directly hunting down Flynn Gray's character (who is supposed to be Force-sensitive) in hopes of corrupting him and training him as her apprentice.