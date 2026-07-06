Star Wars Will Reportedly Introduce Its Han Solo Replacement in 2027

Star Wars is scratching its Han Solo itch in 2027 with the rumored introduction of his replacement in a high-profile big-screen outing from Lucasfilm. Harrison Ford's Han Solo is one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars franchise, known as the ultimate charming scoundrel who embodies the relatable everyman trope in the galaxy far, far away. Over the original trilogy, Han evolved from a self-interested outlaw to a selfless hero. Disney has repeatedly tried to fill the Han Solo void, introducing the likes of Poe Dameron in the sequel trilogy and even Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, but none have fully captured Han's specific mix of wit, roguishness, and reluctant heroism.

According to a scoop from Making Star Wars, Ryan Gosling is playing a character named Cade in 2027's Star Wars: Starfighter, described as a "rogue Han Solo-style" protagonist.

While this is a rumor, it's safe to assume that Disney and Star Wars are renewing their efforts to introduce their own Han Solo replacement in 2027 with the arrival of Ryan Gosling's character.

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In addition, Making Star Wars also revealed that Gosling's Cade is the best friend of Flynn Gray's young Force-sensitive character, and he is tasked with transporting the boy across the galaxy to a Jedi refuge on the new planet Adaria. Amy Adams will also reportedly play the mother of Gray's character.

This setup mirrors classic Han Solo moments from Star Wars. Gosling's Cade is set to be showcased as a reluctant guardian and a cynical outsider on a dangerous, high-stakes transport mission, evading enemies.

With Shawn Levy in the director's chair, known for elevating hero protagonists in his films like Free Guy and Deadpool and Wolverine, it feels designed to reintroduce that beloved Han energy through a new, standalone lead.

Interestingly, in November 2025, Gosling already hinted that his character is the perfect Han Solo replacement by wearing a Star Wars cap honoring Harrison Ford's character.

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Whether Cade becomes the definitive "next Han Solo" remains to be seen, but the reports and rumors surrounding Starfighter clearly position him that way.

Given Ryan Gosling's recent standout performance in Project Hail Mary, where he carried a high-stakes space adventure as the emotionally layered astronaut Ryland Grace, he seems almost tailor-made for the role.

Star Wars: Starfighter is set to premiere in theaters on May 28, 2027.

Why Ryan Gosling's Star Wars Character Is the Perfect Han Solo Successor

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Star Wars sorely needs a reset after the less-than-stellar run of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and introducing a Han Solo replacement in the form of Ryan Gosling's character in Star Wars: Starfighter in 2027 is the perfect route.

Gosling's global stardom gives Cade instant appeal, attracting newer audiences while satisfying longtime fans craving that Han Solo vibe without retreading the past.

The fact that Gosling, an actor who excels at playing complicated characters with a charismatic presence, is bringing him to life is a bonus, considering that he already proved that he can anchor a massive sci-adventure infused with heart in Project Hail Mary.

The reported strong chemistry between Gosling and Flynn Gray's young Force-sensitive character could also echo the classic Han-Chewie dynamic that defined much of the original trilogy, but with a more adoptive father-son twist.

Similar to Han Solo, Gosling's Cade is not expected to be a Jedi. Instead, he is set to be a street-smart, skeptical, gray-area kind of character, perfect for the state of a rebuilding galaxy in the post-Rise of Skywalker era. He serves as the grounded everyman, a reminder that Star Wars works best when it strikes the perfect balance between a grounded hero and the lightsaber-and-Force-infused duels.