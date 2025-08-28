Eva Mendes Left Hollywood 11 Years Ago, But Will Reportedly Return For This Special Disney Movie

The Other Guys actress Eva Mendes began her acting retirement 11 years ago, but she will reportedly break that streak for a galactic role in a 2027 Disney movie. It was in 2011 on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines that Eva Mendes would meet Ryan Gosling, shortly after which they began dating. While the details and timeline of their secret marriage ceremony are under wraps, in 2014 and 2016, the Hollywood couple would welcome their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee. Around the time of her first pregnancy, Mendes took retirement from acting, with her last performance (outside a 2021 Bluey episode) coming with a small role in 2014's Lost River, which was Gosling's directorial debut.

Speaking of Mendes' husband, Gosling, the Oscar-nominated actor just started filming Star Wars: Starfighter off the back of Barbie and The Fall Guy. Starfighter is coming to theaters on May 28, 2027, as a truly special movie for Disney since it will mark the second release of Star Wars' long-awaited return to theaters following 2026's The Mandalorian & Grogu, while also being the franchise debut for Gosling.

Lucasfilm just announced the cast for Ryan Gosling's next production, Star Wars: Starfighter, but, according to scooper DanielRPK, the Disney studio is keeping one name secret, as Eva Mendes will play the wife to Gosling's character.

This not only puts an end to Mendes' 11-year retirement as the movie is now in production, but it also fulfills a longtime career ambition for the Florida-born star, acting alongside her husband again.

Gosling will reportedly play a character who "must protect his young nephew against evil pursuers,” with said nephew being played by newcomer Flynn Gray and his mother by Man of Steel actress Amy Adams.

Mendes revealed to The Times last year that playing alongside her real-life husband would be the one thing that could pull her out of retirement. She told the outlet in October 2024, "That's the one thing I would love to do," adding that he "gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before."

The standalone Star Wars flick will feature Flynn Gray, Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, and Amy Adams, with Matt Smith and Mia Goth confirmed as villains and Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, and Daniel Ings also on board.

Eva Mendes' Star Wars Casting Explained

As Eva Mendes has thus far been omitted from Star Wars: Starfighter's official cast announcement, there's every chance her role will be somewhat minor. Regardless, it will be exciting for fans of the actress to finally see Mendes back on screens in under two years, especially given the meta nature of her casting.

While Ryan Gosling's mystery character will be going on a galactic mission with his young nephew, his wife may only be seen early in Starfighter before the action gets underway on whatever planet they are living on. There is even reason to believe that Gosling's Star Wars mission is setting up Rey's movie return.

It may be a long-time ambition to act alongside her husband, especially in the Star Wars galaxy, that tempted Mendes back to the field for Starfighter. However, one has to wonder what Mendes' breaking her 11-year retirement could lead to her taking on more roles in the future, especially as her kids grow up more.