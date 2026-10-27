Dune Part 3 Movie Reveals First Look At Paul & Chani’s Children, Leto II & Ghanima (Photos)

The concluding chapter of the Dune franchise officially unveiled the first look at Paul and Chani's children (and their appearance is more important than fans think). Directed by Denis Villeneuve and set to be released on December 18 (the same day as Avengers: Doomsday), Dune: Part Three adapts the events of Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah, chronicling the ruthless reign of terror of Padishah Emperor Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he grapples with the consequences of the holy war he unleashed, the personal cost of power, and the betrayal that looms from within. Dune: Part 3 is being treated as an action-packed conclusion to Paul's arc, tying into the cycle of violence he endured and his complicated relationship with Zendaya's Chani.

Warner Bros. officially revealed the final trailer for Dune: Part Three, and it featured one of the most intriguing recent reveals: a first look at Paul and Chani's twin children, Leto II and Ghanima Atreides.

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At the 1:59 mark of the trailer, the footage showed the young Fremen pair in stillsuits and desert gear, with their eyes having the signature blue-within-blue of heavy spice saturation. They stand among other Fremen in the desert, seemingly looking at someone or something as they blend in with the rest of the group.

The inclusion of Paul and Chani's twin children in Dune: Part Three adds a compelling personal dimension to Paul's story, as his enemies move behind the scenes to end his tyrannical reign.

Many have speculated that elements from Frank Herbert's Children of Dune will be incorporated into Dune 3's story, and the inclusion of Leto II and Ghanima Atreides strongly supports that idea.

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, Jason Momoa's son, brings Leto II to life in Dune: Part Three. Jason Momoa himself is also part of the movie's cast as the ghola Hayt (Duncan Idaho). The film serves as Nakoa-Wolf's feature debut.

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Ida Brooke portrays the on-screen version of Ghanima Atreides in the film. Brooke is best known for playing young Shirley in Apple TV+'s Silo and Becks in The Primrose Railway Children.

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The twins' appearance in the final trailer is not the first reference to them in the film's marketing. The teaser trailer for Dune: Part Three already teased them through a tender scene in which Paul and Chani discuss naming them. Paul suggested Ghanima for a daughter, and Chani proposed Leto for a son "so he would have the wisdom of his grandfather."

Watch the official trailer for Dune: Part 3 below:

Alongside Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune: Part Three has a stacked cast, including Florence Pugh as Irulan, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Robert Pattinson as the Face Dancer Scytale.

Who Leto II & Ghanima Atreides Are In Frank Herbert's Dune Books

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In the novels, Leto II and Ghanima are born at the end of Dune Messiah. Chani dies in childbirth before a blinded Paul walks into the desert according to Fremen custom. He left the infants as the heirs under the regency of their aunt Alia Atreides.

Both are pre-born, and they are even called "Abominations" by the Bene Gesserit. Heavy melange exposure in the womb left them fully conscious at birth, carrying ancestral memories from both male and female lines, as well as strong prescience inherited from Paul.

Given that they are featured briefly in the trailer, it's possible that these scenes in Dune: Part Three are almost certainly flash-forwards to the future. Some have claimed that the film could add material set after the events of Messiah, potentially entering the narrative territory of Children of Dune, in which the twins become the central characters.

One notable piece of book lore complicates the flash-forward interpretation. In the books, prescient individuals, such as Paul, Leto II, and Ghanima, are unable to see the futures of other prescient people. As a result, Paul cannot actually perceive the births or lives of his own children in the novels. This complication makes it less likely that the scenes are simply visions experienced by Paul, unless the film deliberately alters this rule in the adaptation.

Whatever the case, Leto II and Ghanima Atreides are important individuals to the Dune family tree and the franchise's future.

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In Children of Dune, Leto II embraces the Golden Path, which is the brutal route that is the only way for humanity to survive long-term extinction under the grip of prescience. Essentially, Leto II sacrifices his own humanity for the survival of the species, leading to his eventual rule as God Emperor for 3,500 years.

As for Ghanima, she serves as the more pragmatic and grounded than her twin brother, with Chani's memory serving as her anchor. Her role includes navigating the political intrigue, assassination attempts (it runs in the family), and Alia's descent into madness in the book.



It is unknown if Dune's big-screen future will continue beyond Messiah, but it's a good thing that elements of Children of Dune are being depicted on-screen to provide a hint of what's to come in the post-Paul Atreides era. This addition carries significance because it delivers a message that Paul's choices still loom even after his reign, making it central to the thematic stakes of the trilogy's conclusion.