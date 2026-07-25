Denis Villeneuve Says Goodbye to Dune, Admits It Is 'Emotional' to Have 'One Last Time' With Franchise Cast and Paul & Chani

Denis Villeneuve is saying goodbye to Dune, and the farewell hit the director hard. Villeneuve directed Dune and Dune: Part Two, which together earned more than $1.1 billion worldwide, and his trilogy concludes on December 18 with Dune: Part Three. The final film adapts Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert’s 1969 follow-up to his original novel, and picks up 17 years after the second movie, with Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides now ruling as Emperor.

Denis Villeneuve's farewell came in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, where he reflected on closing out the story he first brought to the screen in 2021. The director shared why he chose to finish the trilogy now, and Zendaya joined in to reveal where the finale finds her character, Chani. The interview doubles as Villeneuve’s parting word on the Dune franchise before it reaches theaters.

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Villeneuve, who directed all three films, described the final chapter as "definitely more emotional:"

"I didn’t want to walk in my own footsteps. I wanted to bring something new to the screen. In the first one, we were following a boy discovering a world. It was more of a meditative, contemplative movie. The second one was more of a war movie. This one is a thriller. It’s more action-packed. It’s faster paced. It’s more intense and it’s definitely more emotional. Here’s the thing. I was expecting to make this movie in a few years from now, but I feel the appetite and the responsibility to finish that story today. I feel that appetite through the fans, so if I made the two first movies for myself, I made this one for the fans. And I gave 1000% of myself to make the best movie possible for the biggest screen possible."

As for the story itself, the filmmaker teased "a very different world" for Paul this time around:

“It’s a very different world. All the visions and all the nightmares that Paul was facing... All these nightmarish dreams came true. They became a reality, which means Paul is dealing with the consequences of his actions and his decisions, so it’s more of a redemption story. Even still, the heartbeat of the film is that love story between Chani [Zendaya] and Paul Atreides [Timothée Chalamet]. It’s more of a broken love story, but still. It was emotional for me to bring them all back one last time in front of the camera and to say farewell to Paul and Chani in the desert. Through the years, we became a small family. I mean, it’s been 10 years of our lives."

Zendaya, who plays Chani, echoed the director and noted that the years "don’t seem to have been kind to anyone" on Arrakis:

"The years don’t seem to have been kind to anyone in 'Dune.' For Chani specifically, because of her morality and her fierce belief in wanting to protect her planet and her people. It’s been really difficult and challenging. It’s been a very ungentle and unkind few years, but I think there’s so much left to fight for still. It’s unrelenting, and we’re catching her in a very different place in her life where that youthful outlook is gone."

Dune: Part Three brings back Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck. Robert Pattinson joins the cast as the shapeshifting spy Scytale, while Anya Taylor-Joy takes on a bigger role as Alia after her brief appearance in Dune: Part Two. Newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke play Paul and Chani’s twin children, Leto II and Ghanima.

Why Dune: Part Three Is the Perfect Ending

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Everything revealed from Dune: Part Three so far points to a finale that answers the questions Dune: Part Two left hanging. The second movie ended with Chani riding away on a sandworm, hurt and betrayed, and the latest trailer picks up on that thread. She confronts Paul for seizing power after he promised her he never would. The trailer’s tagline, "Forgive me for all I’ve done," comes from Paul himself, so the movie is not letting him off the hook for the holy war he started.

In the first trailer for Dune: Part Three, Paul and Chani also talk about names for the child they are expecting. He suggests Ghanima for a girl, someone strong like her mother, and she offers Leto for a boy, after the grandfather he never met. It is a small scene, but it shows where this ending is headed. The first Dune opened with a father preparing his son for a dangerous world, and the last one begins with Paul becoming a father himself in a far more dangerous world he created.

In the newest trailer, Jason Momoa’s resurrected character looks Paul in the eye and tells him, "You have conquered the galaxy. You have destroyed thousands of worlds. I think you are way beyond redemption." This statement shows how huge Paul's atrocities are in the finale. These intriguing details make the finale an epic worth watching and a perfect way to cap an amazing story.