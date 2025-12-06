Disney+ Just Unveiled Marvel's First-Ever 2-Part Special

Disney+ just released Marvel's first-ever two-part special set within the super-powered world. Marvel's content calendar had one last surprise for fans, with the release of LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails on streaming. This otherworldly brick-based adventure tells the tale of Earth's Mightiest Heroes (and several super-powered teams) taking on a cat-loving influencer villain with plans for universal destruction.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails marks the first-ever two-part special for a Marvel property on Disney+. To this point, every other Marvel project on the platform has either consisted of more than two parts or (in the case of every other LEGO Marvel special on the service) a single, solitary episode.

In the case of something like Marvel Zombies, Marvel's last streaming release prior to Strange Tails, it was released in four roughly half-hour parts.

Both parts of LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails are now streaming on Disney+. The new animated special takes place firmly outside the MCU, starring Troy Baker, Catherine Taber, Roger Craig Smith, Jason Alexander, and Laura Bailey (who recently updated The Direct on another fan-favorite franchise in which she is involved).

The 5 Major Teams Appearing in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails

The Avengers

Marvel

Leading the charge in the new animated Avengers special is, of course, the team from which it takes its name. The Avengers appear in their most recognizable form, with a lineup that includes Hawkeye, Captain America (Steve Rogers), Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America (Sam Wilson).

Strange Tails sees Earth's Mightiest Heroes pitted against a mysterious cat-themed threat from beyond, as they fight the villainous Meryet.

The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants

Marvel

One of the other super-powered teams that takes the Strange Tails spotlight is The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. The villainous mutant squad appears as one of the many threats befalling the Avengers, serving as the primary foe that the iconic comic team fights before the emergence of Meryet and the Evil Avengers.

LEGO Avengers' Brotherhood of Evil Mutants is made up of Magneto, Sabertooth, Juggernaut, and Pyro.

The Cat-Vengers

Marvel

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails, at its heart, is a story for feline-loving comic book fans. So, it would make sense that it features a new superhero team known as the Cat-Vengers.

This outfit features Black Cat, Tigra, Black Panther, and the White Tiger, and is recruited by Clint Barton/Hawkeye to take down the villainous Meryet, given their acuity for all things cats.

Meryet & The Evil Avengers

Marvel

The terrifying Meryet serves as the primary big bad in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails. Once known as a simple cat-fanatic social influencer, Meryet goes full supervillain after feeling spurned during an epic 'save the day' mission by the Avengers.

Thanks to the acquisition of a mysterious staff, she uses her influencer powers to take control of the minds of several Avengers: Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America (Steve Rogers), Captain America (Sam Wilson), and Thor. She then brands the team the Evil Avengers, as they go to battle against Hawkeye and the Cat-Vengers.

The Naughty List

Marvel

After Meryet is defeated and the Avengers are brought back from under her control, Strange Tails teases one last super-powered team. In a brief pre-credits stinger, the special cuts to a snow-covered chalet featuring some of the worst villains in all Marvel lore.

They are then revealed to be known as The Naughty List, as the most powerful hero of all, Santa Claus, appears to throw fists with this collection of comic book supervillains. The Naughty List consists of Terrax, The Collector, Omega Red, Thanos, Red Ghost, Red Skull, Magneto, Attuma, Klaw, and Titania.