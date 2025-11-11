Marvel Revives Scrapped MCU Captain America Costume In New Avengers Disney+ Series

Marveel has revived a scrapped MCU Captain America costume in the new Avengers Disney+ series. Before Sam Wilson's Star Spangled Man with a Plan returns to the big screen in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, he must first make an appearance in the upcoming LEGO Avengers: Strange Tails streaming special. And for this animated epic, his take on Cap has been given a new look that MCU fans may be familiar with.

The first trailer for LEGO Avengers: Strange Tails revealed that Sam Wilson's Captain America will wear an unused costume originally designed for this year's live-action Captain America: Brave New World. The look in question sees Sam's Cap sporting an open-jawed helmet with red goggles and a large A-like chevron on its forehead.

Marvel Television

As revealed in the official Captain America: Brave New World art book (via TheArtBookGuy on YouTube), this alternate Captain America costume was a concept created for the 2025 blockbuster but ultimately abandoned in favor of the straight visor look seen in the final film.

The Strange Tails costume seems to be a direct homage to that unused suit design, as well as being a clever Easter egg for MCU fans in the know.

Marvel Studios

LEGO Avengers: Strange Tails comes to Disney+ on Friday, November 14. The new two-part animated special will tell the story of an Avengers team taking on a cat-obsessed social media influencer with plans of universal domination. The new Avengers-based streaming title is led by an A-list voice cast that includes Troy Baker, Roger Craig Smith, and Laura Bailey.

The Future of Sam Wilson's MCU Costume

Marvel recycling this unused Sam Wilson Captain America costume design for LEGO Avengers will surely be exciting to fans of the iconic comic book character, but it does not mean fans can expect the look to appear in the MCU anytime soon.

Even though Anthony Mackie's version of Cap has only donned the moniker for a couple of years to this point, he has already seen several redesigns on-screen.

So, sure, the Brave New World concept suit works well for an Avengers vs X-Men clash in Strange Tails, but if the character were to get another suit upgrade in the live-action Marvel universe, it would likely be a little more substantial than simply some slightly redesigned headgear.

Mackie's Marvel character will next appear in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, where he will lead Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the fight against Doctor Doom. Should Marvel Studios be eyeing another upgrade for Sam Wilson's MCU costume, that would be the place to do it.

This new look would likely come with some sort of Multiversal armor or sorts (similar to the time-travelling suits seen in Avengers: Endgame) to ensure his safety as Doomsday takes the character across multiple realities for the first time in a Marvel Studios project.

Not much has been disclosed about the incoming Avengers film, but it has become a pattern that the heroes of the MCU get new suits heading into an Avengers movie. Still, it feels unlikely at this point that Marvel would revisit the suit seen in Strange Tails.