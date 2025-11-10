Avengers Vs. X-Men Fight Will Finally Happen in Latest Marvel Disney+ Project

Avengers vs. X-Men is coming to Marvel's next Disney+ series. The concept of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and Charles Xavier's mutants facing off in a heated conflict was popularized by the 2012 comic event, Avengers vs. X-Men, which centered around the Phoenix Force. That said, Marvel's biggest superhero teams have been clashing as far back as the 1960s, dating back to their first meetings. Despite calls from fans, such a confrontation has yet to be adapted on screen, partly due to rights issues, with only minor clashes in animation over the years.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails' trailer confirmed Earth's Mightiest Heroes will have their first X-Men fight in the two-episode Disney+ series, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, November 14.

Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers' Captain Americas from a six-man Avengers team who will take on four of the X-Men's most iconic villains in Strange Tails.

The brickified Avengers roster will face four X-Men villains, with Magneto being joined by Juggernaut, Pyro, and Sabertooth. The battle looks set to take place early in Strange Tails before streamer supervillain Meryet Karim enacts her own master plan to pit the Avengers against... Cats?

Those eager to see the Avengers fight some X-Men heroes don't have long to wait, as the two superhero teams will go head-to-head in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026, fulfilling years of fan hopes.

As part of the battle, Hulk and Juggernaut face off in brutal fashion, causing destruction across an Egyptian museum exhibit.

This Avengers roster may feature two Captain Americas (Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson), but they are still no match for Magneto, who uses his infamous metal-manipulating powers to toss their vibranium shields straight back.

Unfortunately, the Avengers vs. X-Men premise isn't at the core of LEGO's latest streaming release, as that all harkens back to the cat-crazy supervillain Sphinx, leading to Black Cat's Disney+ debut in the two-part epic.

The full trailer for LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails can be watched below:

What to Expect from Avengers vs. X-Men in 'Doomsday'

While LEGO may not exactly have been the medium in which fans were hoping to see Avengers vs. X-Men come to life, it marks an exciting step along the way to it truly becoming a live-action reality in Avengers: Doomsday.

Fans are already theorizing which much-debated superhero face-offs could make their way into Avengers 5. Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming seemingly already leaked that he will fight Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, but the circumstances that will lead up to this Multiversal clash remain a mystery.

One fun match-up could come between Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and Channing Tatum's Gambit, pitting the Ten Rings against kinetic playing cards. It's also easy to imagine two superhero leaders going head-to-head, as Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson dodges and deflects blasts from James Marsden's Cyclops.

Whatever spurs the clash between the Avengers and the X-Men, there's no doubt it will be short-lived before the heroes must unite against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and his secret weapon, the Sentinels.