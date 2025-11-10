Black Cat Makes Her Disney+ Debut Amid Spider-Man 4 Villain Speculation

Black Cat's Disney+ debut has been officially announced amid rampant speculation about her potentially appearing as the upcoming Spider-Man 4 villain. Felicia Hardy/Black Cat has been a Spider-Man-adjacent comic character for decades, appearing as something of a morally ambiguous ally (and at times, foe) to Peter Parker's friendly neighborhood hero. However, she has yet to appear in a live-action Spider-Man film—at least in her Black Cat form.

The fan-favorite comic character has been announced to appear in the upcoming LEGO Avengers: Strange Tails on Disney+. Felicia Hardy pops up in the debut trailer for the 2025 streaming special, standing alongside several other feline-themed heroes to form a new team known as the Catvengers.

This comes amid rampant speculation about the character's potential appearance in 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day as one of its handful of super-powered villains.

Disney+

For months, fans have wondered whether Felicia Hardy would appear in Tom Holland's new web-slinging adventure, with names like Anya Taylor-Joy, Mikey Madison, and Sydney Sweeney being popular fan casts for the character.

There have been rumors about Sadie Sink's mystery Spider-Man 4 character potentially being a version of Black Cat, although those claims remain unsubstantiated at this point.

Felicia Hardy previously appeared in the Andrew Garfield-led Amazing Spider-Man 2, played by Rogue One star Felicity Jones; however, she never got to properly assume the Black Cat moniker.

It seems fans will get a taste of what an MCU Black Cat could look like in the new out-of-canon LEGO Avengers two-part special, but that likely will not stop the ravenous calls for a live-action take on the character.

Watch the full trailer below:

LEGO Avengers: Strange Tails arrives on Disney+ on Friday, November 14. The two-part animated special follows Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they take on a chronically online threat in the form of a villainous social media influencer hell-bent on cosmic destruction.

Strange Tails features an A-list voice cast, including Troy Baker as Hawkeye, Roger Craig Smith as Steve Rogers, Laura Bailey as Black Widow, and Jason Alexander as Magneto.

Will Black Cat Ever Come to the MCU In Live-Action?

The calls for a Black Cat appearance in a live-action Spider-Man movie have been constant. Audiences got close with Felicity Jones' character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but she notably never donned made the flip to officially becoming the leather-clad vigilante.

For over a year, fans have been whispering about a potential Black Cat appearance as a Spider-Man 4 villain. Early this year, following her Oscar win for her performance in Anora, Mikey Madison's name was rumored to be in the conversation at Marvel Studios, prompting audiences to turn to Felicia Hardy as a potential casting immediately.

Marvel Comics

Various other A-list actresses have been suggested as a good fit for the character in the MCU, making it all the more surprising that she has not appeared in the franchise yet.

There is, of course, a chance Felicia Hardy/Black Cat pops up in Spider-Man 4 (especially given its street-level branding); however, something entirely outside of the movie's control may be holding her back.

Sony Pictures still owns the movie rights to the Black Cat character. This means it is ultimately the studio's decision whether Marvel Studios can use the fan-favorite anti-hero.

If Sony has plans for Black Cat on its own, then perhaps it may not want to hand her over to the MCU for a film. There has been no official announcement about a potential Sony Pictures Black Cat project, but I wouldn't put it past the studio.