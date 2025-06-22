6 Street Level Marvel Heroes Set to Thrive In MCU’s Phase 7

It sounds like Marvel is changing its Disney+ plans for the future. After many years of having MCU shows that played off the movies, Marvel is making plans to focus its streaming shows on what it used to use Netflix for. The MCU is reportedly planning to make most of the Disney+ shows based on street-level characters.

The news came via Daniel Richtman, who reported that Disney+ plans to focus on grounded, street-level heroes like the ones from the Netflix shows and save most of the big events for the movies from now on. This makes sense because the big event shows like Secret Invasion are costly, and the MCU can make multiple seasons of street-level shows for a fraction of the cost. This also lines up with what Marvel Producer Brad Winderbaum previously said:

"Moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television… We’ve gone back to a more traditional television model."

The good news is that there are lots of characters to choose from. Even past the Netflix headlining heroes and those Marvel has already made shows and movies about, there are several characters fans would love to see get a Disney+ series in Phase 7. The only stipulation is that they are street-level heroes and have not yet had a television show.

This means no Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Punisher, Cloak & Dagger, the Runaways, or Echo. However, included below are characters who appeared in other shows but haven't had a solo televised adventure yet.

6 Street-Level Marvel Characters Who Should Be Spotlighted in MCU's Phase 7

Colleen Wing / Iron Fist

One of the most polarizing Netflix Marvel shows was Iron Fist. The series ran for two seasons and starred Finn Jones as Danny Rand, the hero known as Iron Fist.

While some complaints came from people who knew nothing about the character from the comics, there were legitimate ones that the show was missing something, and was not as good as the series preceding it. However, when Iron Fist and Luke Cage were together, it jumped in quality.

With that in mind, it might be better to leave Danny Rand as a guest in a possible Luke Cage revival and Iron Fist to Rand's successor. The second season of Iron Fist ended with a huge twist.

Danny and Colleen teamed up in that season, and in the end, Danny realized that she was the descendant of Wu Ao-Shi, the first woman to defeat Shou-Lao. As a result, Danny passed the mantle of Iron Fist to Wing.

Seeing Jessica Henwick return as Colleen Wing would be great. Even better would be teaming her with Misty Knight (Simone Missick), which would be fantastic and offer Disney+ fans a team-up series with two female heroes who could kick some butt. Add in the return of Rosario Dawson as Night Nurse, and something special is cooking.

White Tiger (Angela Ayala)

In the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, Disney+ MCU fans had a chance to meet Hecter Ayala, the White Tiger.

He was a sympathetic character, but he had a tragic end, as the corrupt police ended his life. With that in mind, the series also introduced his niece, teenager Angela del Toro, who investigated her uncle's murder and ran afoul of Muse.

It is already rumored that Angela will play White Tiger in Daredevil Season 2. Camila Rodriguez, who portrays Angela, was seen in photos of the season's production wearing what looked like her own White Tiger costume.

While having her in Daredevil would be cool, seeing her in a series of her own, showing she deserves to follow in her uncle's footsteps, could be a strategic move as well.

Black Cat (Felicia Hardy)

There is a good chance this could never happen, thanks to the issues surrounding Spider-Man rights. However, having Black Cat appear in a Disney+ series as a brand-new street-level antihero would be a huge hit for the service. Black Cat has been rumored for Spider-Man movies since Sam Raimi was making the original trilogy.

It is getting tiresome waiting for her to finally appear, and it would serve the character right to work out a deal with Sony to bring her into the Marvel Disney+ street-level world for her own series. Felicia even has some great stories that have nothing to do with Spider-Man.

Look no further than Black Cat's 2021 Marvel series, where she works with her crew to make a big heist only to run afoul of the Thieves Guild (Gambit's old crew). There is a lot that Marvel could do with Black Cat if they get her away from Sony.

Hellcat (Patsy Walker)

Patsy Walker is another character who previously appeared on Marvel Netflix shows. She was Jessica Jones's adoptive sister, using the name Trish Walker. She even took on the name Hellcat and became the main villain in the third season of the series.

At the end of Jessica Jones' third season, Jessica stops Trish and sends her to the Raft, the prison for Supervillains. What is most interesting is that Trish, as Hellcat, sees herself as the hero in the story, and it isn't until the end when she is being arrested that she realizes how far over the line she stepped.

A Hellcat series could be a nice redemption arc for Walker, and there are plenty of characters in her comic book history to join her in the series, including her former comic book husband, Daimon Hellstrom, who Tom Austen played in the highly underrated Hulu Marvel series.

Blindspot (Sam Chung)

The Daredevil franchise introduced several side heroes, and the first season saw White Tiger as the main addition, although names like Swordsman also showed up. One character closely associated with Daredevil, and who played a big role in the Muse comic book storyline, is Blindspot.

Blindspot is Sam Chung, a Chinese gymnast who gained access to designs for an invisibility suit. He began to use the suit to become a street-level hero until Daredevil "saw" him with his radar sense and took him in to train.

He has much experience battling the terrorist group the Hand, offering something new for Disney+ and maybe even helping bring Elektra back to the MCU.

Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew)

While there are many characters caught in a tough spot thanks to Sony owning the rights to Spider-Man and his character gallery, there is one character who might have a loophole out of that mess. Much like how Marvel and Fox both had the rights to Quicksilver since he was an X-Men and Avengers member, Spider-Woman might have the same situation.

Jessica Drew was connected to Spider-Man for many years, and both of them appeared in interconnected cartoons in the late 1970s. However, she has only been marginally connected to Spider-Man in the comics over the last few decades. Instead, she has been more of a SHIELD and Avengers character who shows up for certain Spider-Man crossovers.

As a superspy, she could offer up some big stories but also serve as a lower-level street hero. She is good friends with Jessica Jones, so there is a chance for a crossover with a character who already exists in this corner of the MCU.