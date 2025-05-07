Avengers: Doomsday Actor Seemingly Spoils X-Men Vs. Fantastic Four Fight Scene

One Avengers: Doomsday actor may have spoiled an X-Men vs. Fantastic Four fight scene in the upcoming Russo Brothers-directed film. The upcoming super-powered team-up (starring the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, and Channing Tatum) will not only see characters from across the MCU come together to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom but will also include legacy Marvel actors from the Fox X-Men films (i.e., James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen).

Former X-Man actor Alan Cumming teased that his Nightcrawler character will come to blows with Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fantastic in Avengers: Doomsday, potentially as a part of a greater X-Men vs. Fantastic Four action sequence. This tease from Cumming could be just the latest piece of evidence pointing toward a potential Avengers vs. X-Men twist to the upcoming Avengers film.

20th Century Fox

The Nightcrawler star let slip in a BuzzFeed UK interview that he is "learning these fights," including one where he is "hitting Pedro Pascal against the head:"

"Oh yeah, oh, lots. Well, especially right now, 'cause I'm doing it again: the X-Men film, like I'm playing Nightcrawler again now. I was just working with these… I've been learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I just think, 'I'm 60 years old. 23 years ago, I played that superhero. I was kind of old for a superhero even then and now I'm back doing it.' And I just… that, to me, is hilarious. And I'm sort of learning these fights, I'm like, 'What? Who am I fighting with?' They said, 'You're fight– you're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head or something. It's just that I can't quite believe– especially 'cause it was such a long time ago, but actually that's quite a nice thing I think is about life and about as you get older, that things come back. They always do and people come back and it's actually a really nice thing about getting older."

While not outright confirming X-Men vs. Fantastic Four action, it sounds likely that the two superhero teams will clash in the new MCU film; otherwise, why would Nightcrawler be throwing hands with Mr. Fantastic?

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday races into theaters on May 1, 2026. The film marks the return of veteran MCU star Robert Downey Jr.; however, instead of playing his armor-clad hero, Iron Man, the Oscar-winning actor will portray a Multiversal take on the villainous Doctor Doom.

Doom's emergence forces the Avengers to unite again, including new and old heroes, like Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. The movie will also see fan-favorite filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo (best known for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame) return to the franchise and sit in the MCU director's chair.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!