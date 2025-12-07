Disney+ Just Brought Back Its 5th Captain America Actor

A duo of Captain America actors returned to reprise their roles in a new Disney+ movie. The star-spangled hero has been a staple of Marvel comic books, film, and TV projects, with several notable actors having portrayed or voiced Captain America over the years. The latest Disney+ Marvel exclusive, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails, released on November 14 and included several voice actors returning to their superhero roles.

Two of these stars are regular voice actors for Captain America. Roger Craig Smith returns in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails to voice Steve Rogers/Captain America, a role he's done many times before in projects like Spidey and His Amazing Friends, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, and Avengers Assemble.

Roger Craig Smith

Joining his fellow Captain America voice actor in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails is Ogie Banks as Sam Wilson (also Captain America), who previously voiced the same character in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition. Notably, Wilson's design in the new LEGO Marvel Avengers project brings back a scrapped costume idea for Captain America.

Ogie Banks

In LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails, the Avengers find themselves in a furry fiasco after an influencer sets their magically-enhanced cats upon the superhero team, all in an effort to go viral. Both Captain Americas (Rogers and Wilson) fight side by side in the LEGO film, along with other familiar Marvel characters like Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Thor, and more. Whilst fighting the feline forces, the Avengers also find themselves in a battle against the X-Men.

With Smith and Banks returning to their voice-starring roles as the shield-bearing hero, this marks just one of several instances of an actor returning to their Captain America role on a Disney+ project.

All the Captain America Actors Who Have Returned on Disney+

Anthony Mackie

Marvel Television

After serving alongside Captain America as Falcon for much of the MCU's first saga, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson was bequeathed the shield by Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame.

The Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier then shifted its focus to the Captain America legacy, with Wilson eventually stepping up to become the new Captain America. Mackie has since led his own MCU film in Captain America: Brave New World, but his origin story as the hero was told on Disney+.

Wyatt Russell

Marvel Television

Wyatt Russell was first introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series as John Walker, the man initially chosen by the government to be the next Captain America, in opposition to Steve Rogers' wishes. After Walker snapped and killed a person in public, he was stripped of the title. He became U.S. Agent, working for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and eventually the New Avengers in Thunderbolts*.

Josh Keaton

Josh Keaton

Another Captain America voice star, Josh Keaton, lent his vocals to the character in several episodes of the animated Disney+ series What If...?. Most notably, Keaton's Steve Rogers existed in a world where Peggy Carter had gone on to become the First Avenger, rather than Captain America.

Additionally, Keaton voiced Captain America/Steve Rogers in X-Men '97, where he encountered Rogue and fought alongside fellow Avenger, Iron Man, to protect the President from the Sentinels.

BONUS: Chris Evans

Marvel Television

After becoming the first MCU actor to bring Captain America to life, Chris Evans portrayed Steve Rogers in almost 10 MCU projects before he retired from the role in Avengers: Endgame. Despite not actively working with Marvel Studios during the Disney+ era, Evans made an appearance as his superhero character via archival footage in Loki on Disney+, during the initial interrogation scene between Loki and Mobius.

BONUS: Hero Hunter

Hero Hunter

In the junior animation world, Hero Hunter is the regular voice behind Sam Wilson's Captain America. Hunter has voiced Wilson in three different Marvel Disney+ projects, including Meet Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, Marvel's Spider-Man and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up!, and most recently, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends.

In each of these, Wilson is already established as Captain America, rather than going through the process of being Falcon first, like in the live-action MCU.