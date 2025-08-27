Disney+ Honors Captain America’s 9 MCU Appearances

Disney+ paid tribute to the new Captain America's nine MCU appearances with an update to the streaming platform. After the red, white, and blue shield was passed on in Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson embraced it and the mantle of Captain America in the wake of Steve Rogers' retirement. Now, Anthony Mackie's hero is in line for a long run as one of the Avengers' leaders, guiding the team and the MCU itself into the future.

Marvel Studios gave Sam Wilson's Captain America his own special section on the Marvel homepage on Disney+. Mackie is one of the longest-running stars in the MCU these days, approaching a dozen years in the role of Sam Wilson following his debut in 2014. As he looks to continue his work as one of the Avengers' leading faces, Disney is putting forth its best efforts to promote him as one of the team's most important members.

On Disney+'s Marvel homepage, fans can see a collection labeled "Sam Wilson: Captain America." This collection includes all nine of Anthony Mackie's appearances in the MCU (live-action and voiceover), starting with 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Starting there, fans can see each of his movies and TV shows, which ends with the first MCU movie released in 2025, Captain America: Brave New World (Mackie's first Marvel solo movie).

The full list of movies included can be seen below:

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

What If...?

Captain America: Brave New World

Originally starting off as the Falcon, Sam Wilson became a pivotal member of the Avengers across his time in the Infinity Saga. After Steve Rogers went back in time to spend the rest of his life with Peggy Carter, he anointed Sam Wilson to that position, bestowing the shield on him and giving him the chance to lead the Avengers.

Sam Wilson's Future in the MCU

After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson is firmly established as Captain America and one of the Avengers' core figures. Along with starting to assemble his own team of heroes at the end of his first solo movie, he will be in for plenty of epic action to close out the Multiverse Saga.

Mackie was one of the first 27 cast members confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which comes as no surprise to MCU fans. Sam Wilson was expected to play a major role in the fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom, even with no experience with the multiverse, especially after Brave New World's post-credits scene teased the next steps in that plot point.

Rumors have teased that Sam Wilson's Avengers team will include a few notable names, including Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Bruce Banner/Hulk, Shang-Chi, and Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. This will pit him with a few new faces, and they will have to come together quickly to have a shot at stopping Doom from tearing the multiverse apart.

No matter how the story details play out, fans expect Sam to be one of the most important Avengers moving forward after taking on such a major responsibility to close out the Infinity Saga.