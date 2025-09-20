Two of Marvel's most iconic Captain Americas are featured together in new artwork from Marvel Studios. Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, two men have held the mantle of Captain America: Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). However, with Rogers passing the mantle to Wilson in Avengers: Endgame, after he was an old man, the two Captain Americas haven't had a chance to stand side-by-side.

While the characters still haven't been on-screen together in uniform, the two Captain Americas have finally united on the cover of 'Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding 2026 Cinematic Wall Calendar' (revealed via Instagram). The poster artwork shows two designs of Steve Rogers as Captain America, along with one picture of Wilson's Cap, marking the first official Marvel Studios poster artwork of the two characters together in costume as Captain America.

The art was originally released in the art book for Ryan Meinerding (the Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studios) and is now featured on the cover of the official 2026 calendar, which is considered the "displayable cousin" of the book.

While both Rogers and Wilson share the same mantle and bear the shield of Captain America, their suit designs are very different. Rogers wears a blue helmet emblazoned with an 'A', and a star-spangled uniform developed for him during his time in the army in World War II.

Meanwhile, Wilson, who originated as the MCU hero Falcon, gained a new suit at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier when he finally accepted Rogers's mantle of Captain America. His suit is a combination of his Falcon and Captain America styles, featuring retractable vibranium wings, a vizor with protective glasses, and a primarily white and blue suit.

While this is the first time both MCU Captain Americas have featured together on a displayable poster, the duo have worked side-by-side in other Marvel promo materials.

Promotional concept art for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity Defense ride, which is being built at Disney California Adventure, shows Wilson and Rogers fighting side-by-side (along with more than a dozen other Marvel heroes) to stop King Thanos, the ride's main antagonist.

While Avengers: Infinity Defense will feature all sorts of teamups between MCU heroes, Marvel's theme park attractions are not considered canon to the MCU. Marvel characters and events may inspire this adventure, but sadly, Sam and Steve's team-up in this upcoming attraction will be unofficial.

The last time Evans appeared as Steve Rogers/Captain America was in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Mackie has since carried the shield as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World.

Will Two Captain Americas Ever Appear Together On-Screen?

While Rogers and Wilson fought together multiple times in the MCU as Captain America and Falcon, they've never appeared together as Captain Americas due to the in-universe timeline. When Rogers hands the shield over to Wilson in Avengers: Endgame, it's after he has gone back in time to spend a life with his love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and has since become an old man, ready to retire his superhero duties.

This makes it impossible for the duo to crossover as dual Captain Americas in the central Earth-616 universe. However, with the Multiverse coming into play in the MCU, many impossibles are now possible.

It's been rumored that Chris Evans will reprise his role as Steve Rogers in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, in which Mackie also appears. With time travel and alternate universes at play in the MCU, Avengers 5 could finally open the door for Captain Americas (and friends) to be seen on-screen in uniform together.