The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is a bona fide hit, racking up over 40 million views on YouTube alone just one day after its release. The long-awaited trailer quickly spread like wildfire across social media, with the new footage inspiring countless reactions, breakdown videos, and theories among Marvel fans. One popular theory suggests that Marvel Studios may have edited a major character out of one of the trailer's key scenes.

The trailer reveals more about Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) domestic life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and the circumstances that bring the former Captain America out of retirement. The three-minute-and-sixteen-second new look also shows more footage of the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men uniting to confront Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). However, despite the thrilling team-up footage, a much quieter moment from the Avengers: Doomsday trailer has caught fans' attention.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has a long history of manipulating promotional footage to preserve major plot twists, character appearances, and surprises ahead of its theatrical releases. A popular fan theory suggests that Marvel may have employed that tactic in a scene teased early in the trailer, in which the Fantastic Four arrive on Steve and Peggy's doorstep. However, if the theory is correct, the potential omission could fundamentally change the context of the scene.

Speculation has emerged that Marvel Studios may have digitally removed Doctor Doom from the shot in which Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) meet Steve. The theory cites the unusually large gap between Reed and Sue, which appears spacious enough to accommodate another character. The theory suggests that only one confirmed Doomsday character would be a sufficient surprise to warrant removing them from that shot.

Marvel Studios has not commented on the speculation, which should not be taken as confirmation of the theory's validity. But while the unusual spacing and framing could be a deliberate composition or an ordinary filmmaking decision, it plays into the studio's established history of digitally manipulating trailer scenes to keep plot secrets intact.

MCU Trailers Are No Stranger to Removing and Inserting Characters

Marvel Studios

One of Marvel's most recent examples of altering trailer footage is the studio adding Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), first introduced in the 2021 film Black Widow, to certain shots in trailers and promos for 2025's Thunderbolts. Inserting Taskmaster into scenes that take place late in the film was an attempt to hide the fact that the character dies in the first act, before the team even forms.

Similarly, the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) was added to shots of the Battle of Wakanda in trailers for Avengers: Infinity War even though the green rage monster doesn't participate in the battle in the completed film.

But one of the most infamous examples of the MCU concealing characters in promotional footage occurred with 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film's second trailer teased a climactic showdown at the Statue of Liberty, with Tom Holland's Spider-Man leaping toward Sandman, Electro, and the Lizard. However, an international version of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer showed the Lizard recoiling from an invisible blow to the head, suggesting another character had been digitally removed.

Sony Pictures

When the Sony Pictures film was released in theaters, the unaltered scene confirmed many fans' suspicions that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Spider-Man were also in the shot, with Garfield's webslinger kicking the Lizard in the head.

If Doctor Doom – or another notable character – was removed from Avengers: Doomsday's final trailer, it wouldn't be the first time footage from the movie was altered for a trailer. The movie's first official trailer removed Chris Evans' Steve Rogers from a shot of the Avengers, New Avengers, and Fantastic Four meeting in the former Avengers Tower, saving Steve's big reveal for the trailer's climactic moment.

Why Would Doctor Doom Help the Fantastic Four?

Marvel Studios

Of course, the theory that Doctor Doom was removed from the space between Reed Richards and Sue Storm raises questions about why the Fantastic Four would willingly work with Avengers: Doomsday's primary antagonist, especially to visit and recruit a hero like Steve Rogers.

At this point in the film, the Fantastic Four may still see Victor von Doom as a friend and ally. He may even convince Marvel's First Family that he can prevent the incursions threatening to destroy Earth-828, Earth-616, and Earth-10005. If so, Marvel Studios may be concealing an initial alliance between the Fantastic Four and Doom, making the supervillain's eventual betrayal a major blow to the team.

There's also another reason Doom's potential presence on this mission could be significant. Avengers: Doomsday promotional materials have strongly suggested that Steve Rogers' decision to stay in the past and live a happy life with Peggy is indirectly to blame for Victor von Doom losing his wife and child, believed to be the catalyst for the sorcerer's villainous actions in the film. Doom may have his own sinister motives for seeking out the former Captain America, and the Fantastic Four may unknowingly help the villain advance his plans.

Between Marvel's history of digitally altering its trailers and the studio's secrecy, it's possible that Steve Rogers' recruitment could secretly be among the film's most important plot developments.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.